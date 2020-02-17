Resimac : Half-year results conference call

Log in
02/17/2020 | 10:37pm EST

18 February 2020

ASX RELEASE

Resimac Group Ltd half-year results conference call

Period ended 31 December 2019

Resimac Group Ltd (ASX: RMC, "Resimac") will announce its half year results on Wednesday 26 February 2020. Chief Executive Officer, Scott McWilliam and Chief Financial Officer, Jason Azzopardi will host a conference call for investors and analysts at 1.30pm Sydney time.

The details for the call are below:

Dial: 1800 093 431

Pin: 40073969#

-ENDS-

Peter Fitzpatrick

Company Secretary

P: 02 9248 0304

About Resimac Group:

Resimac Group Ltd ("Resimac") is a leading non-bank residential mortgage lender and multi-channel distribution business. It operates under a fully integrated business model comprising origination, servicing and funding prime and non-conforming residential mortgages in Australia and New Zealand. With over 250 people operating across Australia, New Zealand and the Philippines, the Resimac Group has in excess of 50,000 customers with a portfolio of mortgages on balance sheet of greater than $10b and assets under management in excess of $13b.

The Resimac Group is proud of its securitisation program. To date, Resimac has issued almost $30b in bonds across 48 transactions in the global fixed income markets. The group has access to a diversified funding platform with multiple warehouse lines provided by major banks for short term funding in addition to a global securitisation program to fund its assets longer term.

resimac.com.au p 1300 764 447 e info@resimac.com.au PO Box H284 Australia Square NSW 1215

Resimac Group Ltd. ABN 55 095 034 003. Australian Credit Licence 247829

Disclaimer

Resimac Group Limited published this content on 18 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 February 2020 03:36:02 UTC
