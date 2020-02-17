Resimac : Half-year results conference call

18 February 2020

ASX RELEASE

Resimac Group Ltd half-year results conference call

Period ended 31 December 2019

Resimac Group Ltd (ASX: RMC, "Resimac") will announce its half year results on Wednesday 26 February 2020. Chief Executive Officer, Scott McWilliam and Chief Financial Officer, Jason Azzopardi will host a conference call for investors and analysts at 1.30pm Sydney time.

The details for the call are below:

Dial: 1800 093 431

Pin: 40073969#

About Resimac Group:

Resimac Group Ltd ("Resimac") is a leading non-bank residential mortgage lender and multi-channel distribution business. It operates under a fully integrated business model comprising origination, servicing and funding prime and non-conforming residential mortgages in Australia and New Zealand. With over 250 people operating across Australia, New Zealand and the Philippines, the Resimac Group has in excess of 50,000 customers with a portfolio of mortgages on balance sheet of greater than $10b and assets under management in excess of $13b.

The Resimac Group is proud of its securitisation program. To date, Resimac has issued almost $30b in bonds across 48 transactions in the global fixed income markets. The group has access to a diversified funding platform with multiple warehouse lines provided by major banks for short term funding in addition to a global securitisation program to fund its assets longer term.

