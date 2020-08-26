Log in
Resolute.Fund Engages MAS Capital Group for a US$250,000,000 U.S. Real Estate Fund Offering

08/26/2020 | 05:50pm EDT

The offering will provide global investors unparalleled access to uniquely identified investments in the U.S. real estate market, and the ability to avail secondary liquidity in the future through listing on a universal exchange for digital shares.

Resolute.Fund, Inc. (“Resolute”), A U.S. real estate fund structured using blockchain technology, has engaged MAS Capital Group, Inc., as its financial advisor for a US$250 million capital raise of the shares of its fund with a plan to list on MASEx, a universal STO exchange in the near future.

MAS Capital Group is active in advising companies to conduct STOs of corporate equities for listing on MASEx, as well as traditional IPOs for listing on globally renowned conventional exchanges. “We are excited to work with Resolute to access family offices and institutional investors, through our established global financial network,” said Professor Wei Qi, Chairman of MAS Capital Group.

Resolute’s Founder and CEO, Andy Strott notes: “The launch of our partnership with MAS Capital is very timely as we are beginning to see many unique opportunities in the U.S. real estate market. Furthermore, blockchain technology is taking hold very quickly in the institutional investment community and brings significant value to our clients. MAS Capital, with its expertise and experience in STOs, blockchain industry and extensive related network, will help us broaden our reach and share our vision with a wider investor base around the globe.”

About Resolute.Fund, Inc.

Resolute.Fund, Inc. is a real estate investment management firm focused on distressed and opportunistic real estate investments. Resolute's mission is to deliver value to investors by accessing market opportunities with a well-defined competitive edge. Resolute is also a leader in real estate technology, having launched an investment platform that incorporates blockchain technology to facilitate investment in real estate.

About MAS Capital Group

MAS Capital Group specializes in advising companies globally in conducting STOs for listing on MASEx and advising Chinese companies in going public in the U.S. with listings on globally renowned exchanges. MAS Capital is based in New York, Shanghai, Taipei, and Kuala Lumpur.

About MASEx

MASEx is a global STO exchange and plans to tokenize and list Chinese and Asian equity securities and prime real estate through fractional ownership globally through Digital Security Offerings (DSO) to enable access by Asian and Chinese investors for fractionalized secondary trading.

MASEx is incorporated in the British Caribbean Island of Anguilla with a registered representative office in Taipei. MASEx plans to obtain a Digital Security Exchange license in the Middle East in the near future, as MASEx is supported by GCC Royal Investment & Management LLC, its lead institutional investor based in the United Arab Emirates.


© Business Wire 2020
