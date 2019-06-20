Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Resolute Mining determined to grow as adds London listing

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/20/2019 | 02:39am EDT

LONDON (Reuters) - Australian-listed gold miner Resolute Mining lists on the London Stock Exchange on Thursday to broaden its investor base and pursue its ambition to be a high-tech, pan-African gold producer, partly through acquisitions.

New listings have been scant in London, where uncertainty over Britain's departure from the European Union has impacted decision-making. The junior mining sector, hit by concerns about sustainability and political risk, has found it particularly hard to raise money.

The Resolute listing fills some of the gap left by Randgold, which dropped out of the London market following its merger, completed at the start of this year, to form Barrick Gold.

That merger provides the kind of critical mass that attracts the passive, index-based institutional investors dominant on the London market, analysts said.

Resolute Mining's market capital based on its Australian listing is around $562 million, Refinitiv data shows, but CEO John Welborn has ambitions to grow.

"We are looking for the right project to construct or operate," he said. "We are looking at inorganic opportunities."

The company has stakes ranging from 11% to 27% in six gold exploration companies: Orca Gold, Oklo Resources, Mako Gold, Manas Resources, Loncor Resources and KiloGold.

These span countries including Sudan and Democratic Republic of Congo.

Welborn said in principle he did not favour dual-listings, but for an African-focused company, London was the obvious market.

"The reality is London has been the centre of investment in the African continent. I don't think it's going to be affected by short-term factors," he said.

He said Resolute is set apart by its use of technology as it ramps up its Syama mine in Mali, which is the world's first purpose-built, fully-automated underground gold mine and has capacity to produce 300,000 ounces of gold annually.

The company also owns the Ravenswood Gold Mine in Australia and the Bibiani Gold Mine in Ghana.

Resolute's Australian listing is unchanged and the company has not raised any additional funds or issued any new shares.

(Reporting by Barbara Lewis; Editing by Alexander Smith)

By Barbara Lewis
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BARRICK GOLD CORP -0.10% 19.24 Delayed Quote.4.40%
KILO GOLDMINES LTD 50.00% 0.015 Delayed Quote.0.00%
LONCOR RESOURCES INC -6.25% 0.075 Delayed Quote.0.00%
MAKO GOLD LTD -1.20% 0.082 End-of-day quote.-26.27%
MANAS RESOURCES LIMITED 20.00% 0.003 End-of-day quote.-25.00%
OKLO RESOURCES LTD 0.00% 0.155 End-of-day quote.-38.00%
ORCA GOLD INC 0.00% 0.4 Delayed Quote.-24.53%
RESOURCE GENERATION 10.19% 1.19 End-of-day quote.-6.49%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:00aDixons Carphone profit slumps 22% and warns of big fall this year
RE
02:49aDATA 'R' US : Alibaba, JD.com seek to lock in merchant loyalty with new services
RE
02:48aWHAT'S NEWS : Business & Finance
DJ
02:48aWHAT'S NEWS : World-Wide
DJ
02:48aFACEBOOK : Fed, Congress to Scrutinize Facebook's Libra
DJ
02:42aOil prices climb on improving U.S. demand signs, OPEC agrees to meeting date
RE
02:39aISE IRISH STOCK EXCHANGE : Completion of sale of existing shares of EVRAZ
PU
02:39aResolute Mining determined to grow as adds London listing
RE
02:34aCENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : More Russian commodities expected to come into China
PU
02:29aOil prices climb on improving U.S. demand signs, OPEC agrees to meeting date
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AIRBUS SE : AIRBUS : and Boeing aircraft deals at Paris Airshow
2AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP : Airbus seals deals with big buyers, following Boeing's MAX sale
3DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC : Dell, HP, Microsoft, Intel oppose proposed tariffs on laptops, tablets
4HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL : China's premier tells foreign CEOs China will commit to reform, opening up
5NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD : NISSAN MOTOR : Ghosn arrest leaves car firm employees idle

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About