Resolutions of the Annual Combined Shareholders' Meeting of Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A.

At yesterday´s Annual General Shareholders' Meeting (AGM) of Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A. (Paris:DIM) in Aubagne, France, shareholders passed the resolution to pay a dividend of €0.57 per share for fiscal 2018. The previous year’s dividend was €0.46 per share. The total profit distributed will therefore rise by 23.9% from €42.4 million to €52.5 million. The corresponding dividend payout ratio is 24.0% compared with 23.5% in the previous year.

The AGM granted discharge to all directors by a large majority and approved the renewal of the appointments of Joachim Kreuzburg, Lothar Kappich and Henri Riey as Directors, each for a three-year term. In addition, the AGM elected two new members to the Board of Directors for a three-year term, Pascale Boissel and René Fáber. They will now succeed Liliane de Lassus and Bernard Lemaître, who are leaving the Board on the grounds of age limits.

René Fáber has been working for Sartorius since 2002. Since 2019, he has been a member of the Executive Board of Sartorius AG as Head of the Bioprocess Solutions Division. Mr. Fáber started as an R&D Scientist in the Membrane Modification Department, then headed R&D Process Technologies. Later, as Vice President, he held various management positions in Marketing for Filtration and Fermentation Technologies, as well as in Key Account Management. In his most recent position before his appointment to the Executive Board, René Fáber was responsible for the entire Product Development unit of the Bioprocess Solutions Division. Mr. Fáber studied chemistry in Bratislava, Slovakia, and earned his Ph.D. in polymer chemistry at the Technical University of Munich in Germany. He is of Slovakian nationality.

Pascale Boissel is a specialist in finance, corporate structuring and operations with a track record of 25 years. She assists biotech companies using her expertise in the field of fast-growing healthcare innovation activities. Ms. Boissel previously held the position of Deputy CEO and Head of Finance at the Technology Research Institute BIOASTER, an independent non-profit organization that develops collaborative research programs in the fields of infectious disease and microbiology. In 2009, she joined the biotechnology company Ipsogen and served as CFO, where she contributed to the reorganization of the company’s U.S. operations and was responsible for significant financing activities. Prior to Ipsogen, Ms. Boissel worked with publicly listed French groups, including Danone and Lafarge, and served as VP Finance in business control and group transactions. She began her career in auditing and corporate finance consultancy at Price Waterhouse Coopers. Pascale Boissel has extensive experience in international accounting and internal auditing standards. She holds an MBA in Finance & Audit from HEC, France, and a CPA diploma “Diplôme d'expertise comptable & commissariat aux comptes.”

This press release contains statements about the future development of the Sartorius Stedim Biotech Group. We cannot guarantee that the content of these statements will actually apply because these statements are based upon assumptions and estimates that harbor certain risks and uncertainties.

A profile of Sartorius Stedim Biotech

Sartorius Stedim Biotech is a leading international partner of the biopharmaceutical industry. As a total solutions provider, the company helps its customers to manufacture biotech medications safely, rapidly and economically. Headquartered in Aubagne, France, Sartorius Stedim Biotech is quoted on the Eurolist of Euronext Paris. With its own manufacturing and R&D sites in Europe, North America and Asia and an international network of sales companies, Sartorius Stedim Biotech has a global reach. The Group has been annually growing by double digits on average and has been regularly expanding its portfolio by acquisitions of complementary technologies. In 2018, the company employed approx. 5,600 people, and earned sales revenue of €1,212.2 million.

