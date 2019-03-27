Resolutions of the Annual Combined Shareholders' Meeting of Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A.

Regulatory News:
At yesterday´s Annual General Shareholders' Meeting (AGM) of Sartorius
Stedim Biotech S.A. (Paris:DIM) in Aubagne, France, shareholders passed
the resolution to pay a dividend of €0.57 per share for fiscal 2018. The
previous year’s dividend was €0.46 per share. The total profit
distributed will therefore rise by 23.9% from €42.4 million to
€52.5 million. The corresponding dividend payout ratio is 24.0% compared
with 23.5% in the previous year.
The AGM granted discharge to all directors by a large majority and
approved the renewal of the appointments of Joachim Kreuzburg, Lothar
Kappich and Henri Riey as Directors, each for a three-year term. In
addition, the AGM elected two new members to the Board of Directors for
a three-year term, Pascale Boissel and René Fáber. They will now succeed
Liliane de Lassus and Bernard Lemaître, who are leaving the Board on the
grounds of age limits.
René Fáber has been working for Sartorius since 2002. Since 2019, he has
been a member of the Executive Board of Sartorius AG as Head of the
Bioprocess Solutions Division. Mr. Fáber started as an R&D Scientist in
the Membrane Modification Department, then headed R&D Process
Technologies. Later, as Vice President, he held various management
positions in Marketing for Filtration and Fermentation Technologies, as
well as in Key Account Management. In his most recent position before
his appointment to the Executive Board, René Fáber was responsible for
the entire Product Development unit of the Bioprocess Solutions
Division. Mr. Fáber studied chemistry in Bratislava, Slovakia, and
earned his Ph.D. in polymer chemistry at the Technical University of
Munich in Germany. He is of Slovakian nationality.
Pascale Boissel is a specialist in finance, corporate structuring and
operations with a track record of 25 years. She assists biotech
companies using her expertise in the field of fast-growing healthcare
innovation activities. Ms. Boissel previously held the position of
Deputy CEO and Head of Finance at the Technology Research Institute
BIOASTER, an independent non-profit organization that develops
collaborative research programs in the fields of infectious disease and
microbiology. In 2009, she joined the biotechnology company Ipsogen and
served as CFO, where she contributed to the reorganization of the
company’s U.S. operations and was responsible for significant financing
activities. Prior to Ipsogen, Ms. Boissel worked with publicly listed
French groups, including Danone and Lafarge, and served as VP Finance in
business control and group transactions. She began her career in
auditing and corporate finance consultancy at Price Waterhouse Coopers.
Pascale Boissel has extensive experience in international accounting and
internal auditing standards. She holds an MBA in Finance & Audit from
HEC, France, and a CPA diploma “Diplôme d'expertise comptable &
commissariat aux comptes.”
This press release contains statements about the future development of
the Sartorius Stedim Biotech Group. We cannot guarantee that the content
of these statements will actually apply because these statements are
based upon assumptions and estimates that harbor certain risks and
uncertainties.
A profile of Sartorius Stedim Biotech
Sartorius Stedim
Biotech is a leading international partner of the biopharmaceutical
industry. As a total solutions provider, the company helps its customers
to manufacture biotech medications safely, rapidly and economically.
Headquartered in Aubagne, France, Sartorius Stedim Biotech is quoted on
the Eurolist of Euronext Paris. With its own manufacturing and R&D sites
in Europe, North America and Asia and an international network of sales
companies, Sartorius Stedim Biotech has a global reach. The Group has
been annually growing by double digits on average and has been regularly
expanding its portfolio by acquisitions of complementary technologies.
In 2018, the company employed approx. 5,600 people, and earned sales
revenue of €1,212.2 million.
