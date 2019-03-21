Log in
Resolutions of the Annual General Meeting of Fingrid Oyj

03/21/2019 | 06:55am EDT

Fingrid Oyj
Stock Exchange Release
21 March 2019 at 12:55 EET

Fingrid Oyj’s Annual General Meeting was held today, 21 March 2019, in Helsinki. The Annual General Meeting approved the financial statements for 2018 and discharged the members of the Board of Directors and the CEO from liability. The Annual General Meeting elected Fingrid Oyj’s Board of Directors for the term that ends at the close of the next Annual General Meeting. Juhani Järvi continues as Chair of the Board of Directors and Päivi Nerg as Vice Chair. The other Board members are Anu Hämäläinen, Sanna Syri, and Esko Torsti.  A more detailed presentation of the board members is available on the company’s website.

The Annual General Meeting decided to pay a dividend of max. EUR 67.650,00 for each Series A share and max. EUR 24.750,00 for each Series B share, totalling max. EUR 171.439.950,00 . The first dividend instalment is EUR 47.550,00 for each Series A share and EUR 17.400,00 for each Series B share, totalling EUR 120.506.700,00. In addition, the Annual General Meeting authorised the company’s Board of Directors to decide on the payment of a possible second dividend instalment after the half-year report has been confirmed, when the Board of Directors has assessed the company’s solvency, financial position and financial development. The second dividend instalment is max. EUR 20.100,00 for each Series A share and max. EUR 7,350.00 for each Series B share, totalling max. EUR 50.933.250,00. The authorisation remains valid until the next Annual General Meeting.

PricewaterhouseCoopers Oy, which appointed Heikki Lassila, APA, as the principal auditor, was elected as the auditor of the company.

Further information:

Jukka Ruusunen, President & CEO, tel. +358 30 395 5140 or +358 40 593 8428

Jan Montell, Chief Financial Officer, tel. +358 30 395 5213 or +358 40 592 4419



logo.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
