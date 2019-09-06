Log in
Resolve 6.4 Accelerates IT Automation Success with 1000s of Prebuilt Automations and 10X Performance Improvements

09/06/2019 | 08:57am EDT

Landmark release provides extensive automation library and increased throughput to quickly and seamlessly scale automation for enterprise customers

Resolve Systems®, the leading IT automation and orchestration platform, today announced the latest version of its flagship product, Resolve 6.4. It offers the most scalable, high-performance solution yet to meet the growing automation demands of complex, enterprise IT environments.

The latest version of Resolve’s platform introduces a new automation library, featuring thousands of prebuilt tasks and a hundred new prebuilt templates to automate end-to-end, multi-step IT processes. Based on best practices, the prebuilt automations enable IT teams to quickly deploy and scale automations for common tasks and processes across their compute, network, security and service desk infrastructure, accelerating time-to-value and driving cost savings and operational efficiencies. Using Resolve’s drag-and-drop automation designer, these templates can be customized with minimal effort, speeding the construction and deployment of automations to meet an organization’s unique needs and to ensure compliance with internal governance standards.

Additionally, Resolve 6.4 has been engineered to support high volumes, with the ability to process 30 million automations per day without sacrificing stability or reliability. By improving performance tenfold, the latest version can process significantly more automations per second and meet the needs of the most demanding enterprise customers, enabling them to scale their automation infrastructure and maximize their resources.

Resolve 6.4 also streamlines the sharing of automations across organizations with an enhanced automation package manager. In combination with the library of prebuilt automations, the new sharing functionality enables enterprises to rapidly and reliably deploy more automations to reduce MTTR, recognize cost savings, and reduce human error. It also enables valuable process knowledge to be disseminated by subject matter experts across organizations in an actionable, codified manner.

“Organizations are increasingly counting on IT automation to manage the exponential complexity that comes with digital transformation,” said John Ferron, CEO of Resolve. “We’ve responded to our customers’ needs to rapidly scale their automation efforts with Resolve 6.4 — the most resilient and high-performance IT automation solution on the market. With hundreds of out-of-the-box integrations and thousands of prebuilt automations for IT tasks and processes, our aim is to accelerate time-to-value by helping enterprises realize the many benefits of automation more quickly.”

Following Resolve’s recent acquisition of FixStream, future releases will include enhanced machine learning and AI capabilities to deliver a powerful combination of AIOps and advanced automation in a single platform.

About Resolve Systems

Resolve is the #1 IT automation and orchestration platform, powering more than a million automations every day from simple, repetitive tasks to insanely complex processes that go well beyond what you imagine is automatable. With more than a decade of automation expertise, Resolve’s platform is purpose-built to enable today’s ITOps, NetOps, and SecOps teams to meet the growing demands on IT, achieve unprecedented efficiency and cost metrics, and drastically improve service levels through the power of automation. Resolve is majority owned by Insight Partners, a leading global venture capital and private equity firm investing in high-growth technology and software companies. See why the Fortune 1000, global MSPs, and the largest telcos on the planet trust their automation to Resolve. Learn more at resolve.io.


© Business Wire 2019
