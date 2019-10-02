Resolve Introduces Expanded Global Partner Program to Deliver Robust IT Automation to New Markets & to Fuel Innovative Partner Service Offerings

Channel Veteran Russell Eddleman appointed as Vice President, Global Channel and Alliances

Resolve Systems®, the leading IT automation and orchestration platform, today announced the formal launch of its global partner program to provide more routes to market for distributors and value-added resellers (VARs), and to create new service opportunities for managed service providers (MSPs), systems integrators (SIs), and consulting partners. The program is designed to extend Resolve’s reach through a global partner community to a broad array of end customers across IT operations, network operations, security operations, and the service desk.

The new initiative builds on Resolve’s track record of successfully delivering enterprise-class automation through channel partnerships. This enables distributors and VARs to package robust, service-level automation with complementary IT management solutions to create compelling, comprehensive solutions that can streamline IT operations and accelerate digital transformation for organizations. The program also expands on Resolve’s proven ability to empower MSPs and SIs to deliver innovative new services, fuel operational efficiency, increase margins, achieve faster time to revenue, and better support customers through IT automation and AIOps.

Industry Veteran Joins Resolve

As part of Resolve’s commitment to its channel partner program, the company has appointed Russell Eddleman as Vice President, Global Channel and Alliances. Eddleman will lead all partnership activities for Resolve, driving automation excellence across the entire partner ecosystem. He comes to Resolve with a broad enterprise software background and in-depth experience with building strategic alliances and developing sustainable routes to market. Previously, Eddleman held positions at Lumension, HEAT Software, and Microsoft where he was a key volunteer for the 4Afrika program started by Bill Gates.

“I have always been passionate about connecting customers, sellers, and partners in a way that provides mutual value and growth,” said Eddleman. “The channel plays a critical role as we continue to scale Resolve’s business and deliver greater value to our customers. I’m excited to join the company at this juncture and see a tremendous opportunity for automation to accelerate digital transformation and help our customers and partners achieve more agile, streamlined IT operations.”

Margins, Markets, and Milestones

Resolve’s partner program offers attractive margins and incentives for partners, helping them generate new income and opportunities for their business, increase market share, and foster long-standing relationships as customers mature in their automation processes. It also provides sales and marketing resources, market development funds, training, and certifications to support go-to-market initiatives. To ensure partner success, a dedicated channel team works with partners to achieve key milestones and a partner portal provides access to a library of rich materials to jumpstart activities.

Resolve already counts a number of leading organizations in its partner program today, spanning the globe with the likes of Amdocs, Ace Pacific, e92plus, and ectacom amongst others. Amdocs recently honored Resolve with its “Best Partner in the Network Domain” award at the Amdocs Partner Business Forum, recognizing the positive business impact that can be achieved through innovative applications of network automation.

“We are thrilled to partner with Resolve and are already invested in bringing its best-in-class automation capabilities to our large enterprise clients,” said Mukesh Gupta, chief executive and founder, e92plus. “As the leading cybersecurity distributor in the UK, we pride ourselves in going beyond traditional distribution to provide exceptional products and services that drive accelerated growth for partners and significant, measurable ROI for end customers. Resolve’s automation platform fits the bill by empowering IT teams to manage the complexity of today’s hybrid IT environments and delivering powerful bottom-line benefits ranging from improving mean time to resolution (MTTR), increasing operational efficiency, and lowering costs to reducing alarm noise.”

For more information about Resolve’s expanded partner program, visit resolve.io.

About Resolve Systems

Resolve is the #1 IT automation and orchestration platform, powering more than a million automations every day from simple, repetitive tasks to insanely complex processes that go well beyond what you imagine is automatable. With more than a decade of automation expertise, Resolve’s platform is purpose-built to enable today’s ITOps, NetOps, and SecOps teams to meet the growing demands on IT, achieve unprecedented efficiency and cost metrics, and drastically improve service levels through the power of automation. Resolve is majority owned by Insight Partners, a leading global venture capital and private equity firm investing in high-growth technology and software companies. See why the Fortune 1000, global MSPs, and the largest telcos on the planet trust their automation to Resolve. Learn more at resolve.io.

