Resorts World Catskills Unveils New Poker Room

New York’s newest and closest integrated casino resort going ‘all-in’ with updated poker room, offering extensive gaming and amenities

Resorts World Catskills Casino Resort, New York’s newest and closest integrated casino resort to Manhattan, today unveiled its new 7,000-square-foot poker room. The new room, which is conveniently located on the main casino floor, across from Good Friends Market, is now open.

The poker room at Resorts World Catskills is the largest among the commercial casinos in New York State. Open 24 hours a day, it includes 20 tables and 180 seats, and offers players a host of amenities, including an in-room cashier, complimentary beverage service, USB charging ports at every seat, its own convenient spacious outside smoking deck and twenty-seven 55-inch TVs. Games offered include Texas Hold’em (limit and no limit), Omaha (Hi-Lo and Pot-Limit), and 7 Card Stud. Resorts World Catskills’ poker room also offers Bad Beat Jackpots starting at quad 5’s, including a jackpot that was recently awarded in the new room for $187,000. To date, the Resorts World Catskill’s poker room has paid just short of $1 million dollars in Bad Beat Jackpots.

“We are committed to providing our guests with the region’s most extensive, exciting luxury experiences and our new poker room is the best in its class and a perfect example of this commitment,” said Kevin Kline, Chief Operating Offer and General Manager of Resorts World Catskills. “We are confident that this new poker room, with a new convenient location and an array of updated offerings and amenities, will solidify Resorts World Catskills as the region’s premier casino resort destination.”

With more than 100,000 square feet of Las Vegas style gaming, Resorts World Catskills Casino Resort features the Catskill region’s most extensive luxury gaming experiences. In addition to its poker room, the casino resort offers players the very best in resort gaming with 1,600 slot machines, more than 150 live table games, a high limit gaming area, and private gaming salons.

The poker room is currently open for players. Its official ribbon cutting will be held on August 20th to kick-off the start of its first large tournament in the new location, a $300.00 buy-in $100,000 guaranteed Mega Stack Poker Tournament, taking place August 20-25. Additional information regarding the tournament will be available at www.rwcatskills.com in the coming weeks. Immediately following the tournament, the casino resort will host a series of High Hand poker promotions taking place August 26-30, where the poker room will be awarding a total of $20,000 on best in class cash Texas Hold’em games.

If you or someone you know needs help, help is available. Call 1-877-8-HOPENY or Text HOPENY (467369).

About Resorts World Catskills

Located in the heart of New York’s Catskill region, Resorts World Catskills Casino Resort offers guests unmatched experiences in excitement, entertainment, and luxury. The integrated casino resort includes an 18-story all-suite hotel, and a casino featuring 100,000 square feet of gaming action including 150 live Las-Vegas style table games, 1,600 state-of-the art slot machines, a poker room and private gaming salons. The casino resort also offers more than 10 varied bar and restaurant experiences, which includes an Italian steakhouse created by celebrity chef Scott Conant, and year-round live entertainment at the 2,500-seat RW Epicenter, casino bars and lounges. The luxurious hotel located within Resorts World Catskills is comprised of 332 suites, the Crystal Life Spa, two indoor pools, and two fitness centers. The integrated casino resort also includes additional stay and play destinations on its campus, including The Alder, an adjacent 101-room lifestyle hotel featuring the first Topgolf Swing Suites in New York State, and Dos Gatos, a cantina-style Mexican eatery and the recently opened Kartrite Resort and Indoor Waterpark, and will be expanded to include a Rees Jones redesigned golf course.

