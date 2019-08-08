|
Resorttrust : CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY 1Q FY 2019 (from April, 2019 to June, 2019)
08/08/2019 | 02:35am EDT
RESORTTRUST
FINANCIAL DATA
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY
1Q FY 2019 (from April 1, 2019 to June 30, 2019)
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY
(Millions of yen)
1Q
Net sales
Operating income
Ordinary income
Net income (interim)
Net assets
|
Net income per share (yen)
Net income per share (yen)
Equity ratio (%)
Return on assets (%)
Return on equity (%)
Net cash provided by
Net cash provided by
Net cash provided by
Cash and cash equivalents
Business Results
Overview of 1Q The Fiscal Year 2019(Ending March 31, 2020)
1. Summary of Business Results
Net sales
Operating income
Ordinary income
Net income
The Japanese economy during the three-month period under review stayed on a moderate recovery trend and saw continuous improvements in circumstances surrounding employment and earnings as well as corporate income. However, the future outlook is unclear due to concerns over the impact of trade issues on the world economy and other factors. Under these circumstances, net sales were JPY 39,258 million (-1.6% yoy), operating income was JPY 2,442million (+14.0% yoy), ordinary income was JPY 2,557 million (+6.8% yoy), and net income attributable to owners of parent was JPY 1,492 million (+8.1% yoy). This is thanks to business contribution of the revenue from hotel management at "Laguna Baycourt Club" which opened in March 2019, continuing growth of Medical Operations and Senior Lifestyle Operations, and strong sales of hotel memberships centering on those of existing hotels with high margins.
2. Summary of Business Segments
【Membership Operations】
(Millions of Yen)
|
|
Operating income
Membership Operation Segment recorded lower sales and higher income led by strong sales of hotel memberships centering on those of existing hotels despite the negative factor that no new hotels opened during the three-month period under review, whereas real estate profits in line with the opening of new hotels were recorded as a lump sum in the same period of the previous year.
【Hotel and Restaurant Operations】
|
1Q FY2018
Net sales
Operating income
【Medical Operations】
|
1Q FY2018
Net sales
Operating income
【Others】
|
Net sales
Operating income
3． Outlook for the Fiscal Year 2019(Ending March 31, 2020)
|
FY2018
Net sales
Operating income
Ordinary income
Net income
Regarding the future economic climate of Japan, the Company expects the moderate recovery trend of the Japanese economy to continue. However, the business environment is likely to remain unclear in light of various concerns about the political situation in Japan and overseas.
Regarding the trends of the tourism industry, in the runup to major events, including the recent "Golden Week of 10 straight public holidays" from late April to the beginning of May, the "Rugby World Cup 2019, Japan," and "Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games" and in order to expand inbound tourism, improvement of the environment for tourism in Japan is being promoted, which is expected to lead to greater business opportunities and market expansion. On the other hand, labor shortages, owing to population aging combined with a declining birth rate and a decrease in the working population, are an urgent issue. With the aim of establishing tourism as a key industry, the Japanese government is implementing various tourism policies to enable women and the elderly to actively participate, facilitate the acceptance foreign workers, and so forth.
Amid such an environment, the Company Group established and has been implementing "Connect 50: Together for a wonderful life," its medium-term management plan targeting the five years from April 2018 to March 2023. In this medium-term management plan, we emphasize "group management" to realize a more solid and high-grade Group brand through efforts aimed at making the most of Group synergy effects while firmly protecting the unique brand established in our businesses. Through this approach, we aim to become a group with close membership ties that endure for a "lifetime" by being attentive so that our customers can stay healthy and enjoy a better quality of life for longer. As key measures for achieving this goal, we will vigorously invest in education and training to develop "brand employees," who embody the Group's management principles and are capable of making the optimum proposals to customers. We will also invest in digitization to achieve workstyle reform so as to improve productivity by establishing a working environment where employees have more time to attend to customers and thereby work becomes a source of pleasure and vitality for them. In the years ahead, drawing on the know-how we have cultivated in our tailor-made,high-value-added services that capitalize on "the characteristics of the membership system," which is a strength of the Group, and robust connections with our customers, while continuing to create further added value, we will seize extensive business opportunities related to the "travel" and "health" fields and engage more vigorously in activities targeting these markets. Advancing toward the milestone of our 50th anniversary, we will redouble efforts aimed at mobilizing the collective strengths of the Group, while fulfilling our social responsibility in "environment, social and governance" and maintaining sustainable growth- oriented management.
Under these circumstances, regarding the forecast for the full year ending March 31, 2020, "Laguna Baycourt Club," which opened in March 2019, will operate throughout the year. In Medical Operations, it is expected that revenues from annual fees will increase accompanied with increased sales of memberships for "Grand HIMEDIC Club," a comprehensive medical support club. Expansion of facilities for senior residence, including "Trust Garden Ogikubo" scheduled to open in August 2019, medical examination business and business related to sale of goods including cosmetics and supplements is also expected. On the other hand, upfront investment, such as expenses for preparation for openings, will be required for "Hotel Trusty Premier Nihonbashi Hamacho" and "Hotel Trusty Premier Kumamoto," which are scheduled to open in September and October, 2019, respectively. Moreover, although the Company Group realized deferred real estate profits as a lump sum upon the start of full operation of membership hotels in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2019, no new membership hotels are scheduled to open in the fiscal year ending March 31, 2020. Thus, the Company Group forecasts net sales will decrease 4.5% year-on-year to 171,400 million yen, operating income will decrease 15.2% year-on-year to 16,000 million yen, ordinary income will decrease 18.1% year-on-year to 16,000 million yen, and net income attributable to owners of parent will decrease 19.1% year-on-year to 10,000 million yen.
We forecast annual dividends of 46 yen, unchanged from the amount for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2019.
Consolidated Financial Statements
(1) Consolidated Balance Sheets
FY 2018
Assets
Cash and deposits
Notes and accounts receivable - trade
Operating loans
Securities
Merchandise
Real estate for sale
Raw materials and supplies
Real estate for sale in process
Other
Allowance for doubtful accounts
Total current assets
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
Buildings and structures, net
Machinery, equipment and vehicles, net
Golf courses
Land
Leased assets, net
Construction in progress
Other, net
Total property, plant and equipment
Intangible assets
Goodwill
Software
Other
Total intangible assets
Investments and other assets
Investment securities
Shares of subsidiaries and associates
Long-term loans receivable
Retirement benefit asset
Deferred tax assets
Other
Allowance for doubtful accounts
Total investments and other assets
Total non-current assets
Total assets
