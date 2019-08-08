Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Resorttrust : CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY 1Q FY 2019 (from April, 2019 to June, 2019)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/08/2019 | 02:35am EDT

RESORTTRUST

FINANCIAL DATA

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY

1Q FY 2019 (from April 1, 2019 to June 30, 2019)

securities code 4681

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY

For the First Quarter Ended June 30,

2017,2018 and 2019

(Millions of yen)

1Q

Fiscal Year

Apr.-Jun.

Apr.-Jun.

Apr.-Jun.

2019/3

2020/3

2017

2018

2019

Result

Targets

Net sales

33,808

39,897

39,258

179,542

171,400

Operating income

1,616

2,143

2,442

18,877

16,000

Ordinary income

2,097

2,394

2,557

19,528

16,000

Net income (interim)

1,148

1,380

1,492

12,358

10,000

Net assets

117,131

121,817

130,998

132,050

Assets

413,623

401,900

401,095

401,426

Net income per share (yen)

10.77

12.92

13.95

115.53

(Primary)

Net income per share (yen)

9.87

11.86

12.81

106.42

(Fully Diluted)

Equity ratio (%)

27.2

29.2

31.5

31.7

Return on assets (%)

-

-

-

4.75

Return on equity (%)

-

-

-

9.96

Net cash provided by

(4,304)

(8,347)

(1,742)

16,674

(used in) operating activities

Net cash provided by

(4,606)

3,614

(1,055)

(2,057)

(used in) investment activities

Net cash provided by

(1,150)

(5,946)

8,120

(23,198)

(used in) financing activities

Cash and cash equivalents

30,390

21,781

29,216

23,895

RESORTTRUST, INC.

-1-

Business Results

Overview of 1Q The Fiscal Year 2019(Ending March 31, 2020)

1. Summary of Business Results

(Millions of Yen)

1Q FY2018

1Q FY2019

Year-on-Year

Results vs. Targets

(Results)

(Results)

(Targets)

Change

Net sales

39,897

39,258

40,090

(1.6%)

(2.1%)

Operating income

2,143

2,442

2,460

+14.0%

(0.7%)

Ordinary income

2,394

2,557

2,470

+6.8%

+3.6%

Net income

1,380

1,492

1,480

+8.1%

+0.9%

The Japanese economy during the three-month period under review stayed on a moderate recovery trend and saw continuous improvements in circumstances surrounding employment and earnings as well as corporate income. However, the future outlook is unclear due to concerns over the impact of trade issues on the world economy and other factors. Under these circumstances, net sales were JPY 39,258 million (-1.6% yoy), operating income was JPY 2,442million (+14.0% yoy), ordinary income was JPY 2,557 million (+6.8% yoy), and net income attributable to owners of parent was JPY 1,492 million (+8.1% yoy). This is thanks to business contribution of the revenue from hotel management at "Laguna Baycourt Club" which opened in March 2019, continuing growth of Medical Operations and Senior Lifestyle Operations, and strong sales of hotel memberships centering on those of existing hotels with high margins.

2. Summary of Business Segments

Membership Operations

(Millions of Yen)

1Q FY2018

1Q FY2019

Year-on-Year

Results vs. Targets

(Results)

(Results)

(Targets)

Change

Net sales

12,431

10,431

9,540

(16.1%)

+9.3%

Operating income

2,942

3,278

3,050

+11.4%

+7.5%

Membership Operation Segment recorded lower sales and higher income led by strong sales of hotel memberships centering on those of existing hotels despite the negative factor that no new hotels opened during the three-month period under review, whereas real estate profits in line with the opening of new hotels were recorded as a lump sum in the same period of the previous year.

Hotel and Restaurant Operations

(Millions of Yen)

1Q FY2018

1Q FY2019

Year-on-Year

Results vs. Targets

(Results)

(Results)

(Targets)

Change

Net sales

19,271

19,917

21,350

+3.4%

(6.7%)

Operating income

305

12

210

(95.8%)

(93.9%)

Hotel and Restaurant Operation Segment recorded increased sales but lower income. Although the revenue from hotel management at "Laguna Baycourt Club" which opened in March 2019 contributed to revenue, lower income was attributable to increases in expenses related to preparation for opening non-membership hotels and upfront expenses for digitization to improve productivity and for promotion of diverse workstyles, such as an increase in the number of holidays including mandatory taking of paid leave, and increases in expenses for facility repairs and depreciation.

Medical Operations

(Millions of Yen)

1Q FY2018

1Q FY2019

Year-on-Year

Results vs. Targets

(Results)

(Results)

(Targets)

Change

Net sales

8,025

8,744

9,050

+9.0%

(3.4%)

Operating income

1,068

1,206

1,300

+12.9%

(7.2%)

Medical Operation Segment increased sales and income, due to an increase in annual fees, etc. in line with an increased number of memberships of "Grand HIMEDIC Club," a comprehensive medical support club, in addition to an increase in the number of senior residences operated by the Group and expansion of the medical examination business, etc.

Others

(Millions of Yen)

1Q FY2018

1Q FY2019

Year-on-Year

Results vs. Targets

(Results)

(Results)

(Targets)

Change

Net sales

169

164

150

(2.7%)

+9.7%

Operating income

61

75

70

+22.7%

+8.0%

Others decreased sales but increased income, due to a decrease in rent income from office buildings operated by RT Development Co., Ltd., a consolidated subsidiary, whereas expenses such as fixed asset tax and depreciation had decreased.

RESORTTRUST, INC.

- 2 -

3 Outlook for the Fiscal Year 2019(Ending March 31, 2020)

(Millions of Yen)

FY2018

FY 2019

Year-on-year

(Results)

(Targets)

Change

Net sales

179,542

171,400

(4.5%)

Operating income

18,877

16,000

(15.2%)

Ordinary income

19,528

16,000

(18.1%)

Net income

12,358

10,000

(19.1%)

Regarding the future economic climate of Japan, the Company expects the moderate recovery trend of the Japanese economy to continue. However, the business environment is likely to remain unclear in light of various concerns about the political situation in Japan and overseas.

Regarding the trends of the tourism industry, in the runup to major events, including the recent "Golden Week of 10 straight public holidays" from late April to the beginning of May, the "Rugby World Cup 2019, Japan," and "Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games" and in order to expand inbound tourism, improvement of the environment for tourism in Japan is being promoted, which is expected to lead to greater business opportunities and market expansion. On the other hand, labor shortages, owing to population aging combined with a declining birth rate and a decrease in the working population, are an urgent issue. With the aim of establishing tourism as a key industry, the Japanese government is implementing various tourism policies to enable women and the elderly to actively participate, facilitate the acceptance foreign workers, and so forth.

Amid such an environment, the Company Group established and has been implementing "Connect 50: Together for a wonderful life," its medium-term management plan targeting the five years from April 2018 to March 2023. In this medium-term management plan, we emphasize "group management" to realize a more solid and high-grade Group brand through efforts aimed at making the most of Group synergy effects while firmly protecting the unique brand established in our businesses. Through this approach, we aim to become a group with close membership ties that endure for a "lifetime" by being attentive so that our customers can stay healthy and enjoy a better quality of life for longer. As key measures for achieving this goal, we will vigorously invest in education and training to develop "brand employees," who embody the Group's management principles and are capable of making the optimum proposals to customers. We will also invest in digitization to achieve workstyle reform so as to improve productivity by establishing a working environment where employees have more time to attend to customers and thereby work becomes a source of pleasure and vitality for them. In the years ahead, drawing on the know-how we have cultivated in our tailor-made,high-value-added services that capitalize on "the characteristics of the membership system," which is a strength of the Group, and robust connections with our customers, while continuing to create further added value, we will seize extensive business opportunities related to the "travel" and "health" fields and engage more vigorously in activities targeting these markets. Advancing toward the milestone of our 50th anniversary, we will redouble efforts aimed at mobilizing the collective strengths of the Group, while fulfilling our social responsibility in "environment, social and governance" and maintaining sustainable growth- oriented management.

Under these circumstances, regarding the forecast for the full year ending March 31, 2020, "Laguna Baycourt Club," which opened in March 2019, will operate throughout the year. In Medical Operations, it is expected that revenues from annual fees will increase accompanied with increased sales of memberships for "Grand HIMEDIC Club," a comprehensive medical support club. Expansion of facilities for senior residence, including "Trust Garden Ogikubo" scheduled to open in August 2019, medical examination business and business related to sale of goods including cosmetics and supplements is also expected. On the other hand, upfront investment, such as expenses for preparation for openings, will be required for "Hotel Trusty Premier Nihonbashi Hamacho" and "Hotel Trusty Premier Kumamoto," which are scheduled to open in September and October, 2019, respectively. Moreover, although the Company Group realized deferred real estate profits as a lump sum upon the start of full operation of membership hotels in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2019, no new membership hotels are scheduled to open in the fiscal year ending March 31, 2020. Thus, the Company Group forecasts net sales will decrease 4.5% year-on-year to 171,400 million yen, operating income will decrease 15.2% year-on-year to 16,000 million yen, ordinary income will decrease 18.1% year-on-year to 16,000 million yen, and net income attributable to owners of parent will decrease 19.1% year-on-year to 10,000 million yen.

We forecast annual dividends of 46 yen, unchanged from the amount for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2019.

RESORTTRUST, INC.

- 3 -

Consolidated Financial Statements

(1) Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Millions of yen)

FY 2018

1Q FY 2019

(as of Mar. 31, 2019)

(as of Jun. 30, 2019)

Assets

Current assets

Cash and deposits

26,742

29,033

Notes and accounts receivable - trade

8,891

8,421

Operating loans

46,623

47,626

Securities

4,647

4,224

Merchandise

1,082

1,077

Real estate for sale

30,049

27,091

Raw materials and supplies

1,429

1,432

Real estate for sale in process

11,845

12,035

Other

5,380

6,845

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(937)

(1,020)

Total current assets

135,754

136,768

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

Buildings and structures, net

101,777

101,697

Machinery, equipment and vehicles, net

2,889

2,780

Golf courses

7,591

7,591

Land

38,649

38,759

Leased assets, net

6,227

6,055

Construction in progress

17,920

18,123

Other, net

4,945

4,558

Total property, plant and equipment

180,001

179,566

Intangible assets

Goodwill

3,637

3,490

Software

4,534

5,084

Other

3,634

2,990

Total intangible assets

11,806

11,566

Investments and other assets

Investment securities

43,599

42,997

Shares of subsidiaries and associates

1,313

1,319

Long-term loans receivable

6,120

6,065

Retirement benefit asset

725

692

Deferred tax assets

8,234

7,878

Other

14,624

14,879

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(755)

(638)

Total investments and other assets

73,862

73,194

Total non-current assets

265,671

264,326

Total assets

401,426

401,095

RESORTTRUST, INC.

- 5 -

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Resorttrust Inc. published this content on 08 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 August 2019 06:34:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:51aAYIMA GROUP AB : - Interim Report Q2 2019
AQ
02:50a2019 II quarter and 6 months consolidated interim report (unaudited) Attachments
PU
02:50aSLM SOLUTIONS GROUP AG : Q2 order intake value above previous year's level; sales and first half 2019 EBITDA significantly below prior year
EQ
02:48aWHAT'S NEWS : Business & Finance -- WSJ
DJ
02:48aWalmart Weighs Attack Response -- WSJ
DJ
02:48aL BRANDS : Wexner Blames Epstein for Missing Funds
DJ
02:48aHuntsman To Sell Units To Rival for $2.1 Billion -- WSJ
DJ
02:48aAMERICAN INTERNATIONAL : AIG's Flagship Unit Builds on Its Recovery
DJ
02:48aUniCredit Lowers Revenue Outlook -- WSJ
DJ
02:48aPATRICK THOMAS : Salesforce to Buy Workforce-Management Software Firm -- WSJ
DJ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC. : SILVER LINING TO U.S. MARKET SELL-OFF: Fundamentals still seem to matter
2GOLD : Rush into U.S. bonds curbs global stock markets; gold touches 6-year high
3XINYI SOLAR HOLDINGS LTD : XINYI SOLAR : Revised annaul cap amount for continuing connected transactions
4SBM OFFSHORE : SBM Offshore ups 2019 outlook after forecast-beating first half
5ALBEMARLE CORPORATION : ALBEMARLE : Chemicals maker Albemarle profit beats, raises 2019 earnings forecast

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group