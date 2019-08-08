|
Resorttrust : Financial results Presentation For the 3-month Period Ended June 30, 2019
08/08/2019 | 02:35am EDT
Financial results Presentation
For the 3-month Period Ended June 30, 2019
Scheduled to be opened "THE KAHALA HOTEL & RESORT YOKOHAMA" on June 17, 2020
Online reservation Started on June 18, 2019
Left:14th Floor Sky Lobby(sample image), Upper right: Exterior view(sample image), Bottom right :Premiere Suite (Guest room/sample image)
Resorttrust, Inc. （Securities code 4681）
Contents
-
Highlights of 1Q FY2019 and Segment Results
-
Overview of FY2019, BS/CF and Group's Development Schedule
-
Mid-termManagement Plan "Connect 50"
-
References
-
2-9
P. 10-15
-
16-20P. 21-30
1
Financial Highlights 1Q FY2019(April to June)
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Million yen)
|
|
2019/6
|
2019/6
|
Difference
|
2018/6
|
YoY
|
|
(results)
|
(targets)
|
(results)
|
Change
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net Sales
|
39,258
|
40,090
|
(2.1%)
|
39,897
|
(1.6%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating Income
|
2,442
|
2,460
|
(0.7%)
|
2,143
|
+14.0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ordinary Income
|
2,557
|
2,470
|
+3.6%
|
2,394
|
+6.8%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net Income
|
1,492
|
1,480
|
+0.9%
|
1,380
|
+8.1%
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
Net sales, operating income, ordinary income, and net income were virtually the same level as the targets because, although contract values of memberships were higher than the target, occupancy rates at hotels and facilities for the elderly fell short of the targets and expenses not included in the plan were recorded in the Hotel and Restaurant Segment.
-
Net sales decreased slightly partly because there were no openings of hotels whereas revenue from properties in line with the opening of "XIV Rokko Sanctuary Villa" was recorded as a lump sum in the same period of the previous year. On the other hand, profitability increased mainly because of increases in contract values of hotel memberships and HIMEDIC memberships, resulting in higher operating income, ordinary income, and net income.
|
*Income attributable to owners of parent is labelled as "Net income" in this document.
|
2
Segment Sales and Operation Income 1Q FY2019
(April to June)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Million yen)
|
|
|
Hotel and
|
|
|
|
|
|
Membership
|
Restaurant
|
Medical
|
Other
|
|
Total
|
2019/6 (results)
|
10,431
|
19,917
|
8,744
|
164
|
|
39,258
|
2019/6 (targets)
|
9,540
|
21,350
|
9,050
|
150
|
|
40,090
|
Difference
|
+9.3%
|
(6.7%)
|
(3.4%)
|
+9.7%
|
|
(2.1%)
|
2018/6 (results)
|
12,431
|
19,271
|
8,025
|
169
|
|
39,897
|
YoY Change
|
(16.1%)
|
+3.4%
|
+9.0%
|
(2.7%)
|
|
(1.6%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Million yen)
|
|
|
Hotel and
|
|
|
Overhead
|
|
|
Membership
|
Restaurant
|
Medical
|
Other
|
expenses
|
Total
|
2019/6 (results)
|
3,278
|
12
|
1,206
|
75
|
(2,130)
|
2,442
|
2019/6 (targets)
|
3,050
|
210
|
1,300
|
70
|
(2,170)
|
2,460
|
Difference
|
+7.5%
|
(93.9%)
|
(7.2%)
|
+8.0%
|
+39
|
(0.7%)
|
2018/6 (results)
|
2,942
|
305
|
1,068
|
61
|
(2,234)
|
2,143
|
YoY Change
|
+11.4%
|
(95.8%)
|
+12.9%
|
+22.7%
|
+104
|
+14.0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
"Difference" and
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
"YoY Change" are
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
the difference in
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
the amount.
|
Progress of contract values for three months
-
The trend line of contract values of hotel memberships was robust, excluding the impact of starting sales of new facility memberships in the past (simulation). Regarding the breakdown of contract values by product, the concentration on Laguna Baycourt has gradually become less pronounced. ※P.23 The plan for FY2019 calls for annual contract values of 53.6 billion yen (+2.0 billion yen compared with the previous FY).
-
Contract values of HIMEDIC memberships during 1Q FY2019, whose sales as a new product started in October 2018, were solid, having exceeded the levels of the previous two FYs.
（Billion yen)
|
"Ashiya Baycourt"
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sales significantly increased
|
|
"Laguna Baycourt"
|
|
"Yokohama Baycourt"
|
as Baycourt sales began for
|
|
(Started
|
selling membership
|
|
(Started selling membership
|
the first time in 10 years.
|
|
on
|
August, 2016.)
|
|
on December, 2017. )
|
(Started selling membership
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
on June, 2015. )
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|