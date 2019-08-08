Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Resorttrust : Financial results Presentation For the 3-month Period Ended June 30, 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/08/2019 | 02:35am EDT

Financial results Presentation

For the 3-month Period Ended June 30, 2019

Scheduled to be opened "THE KAHALA HOTEL & RESORT YOKOHAMA" on June 17, 2020

Online reservation Started on June 18, 2019

Left:14th Floor Sky Lobby(sample image), Upper right: Exterior view(sample image), Bottom right :Premiere Suite (Guest room/sample image)

Resorttrust, Inc. Securities code 4681

Contents

  • Highlights of 1Q FY2019 and Segment Results
  • Overview of FY2019, BS/CF and Group's Development Schedule
  • Mid-termManagement Plan "Connect 50"
  • References
  1. 2-9
    P. 10-15
  1. 16-20P. 21-30

1

Financial Highlights 1Q FY2019(April to June)

(Million yen)

2019/6

2019/6

Difference

2018/6

YoY

(results)

(targets)

(results)

Change

Net Sales

39,258

40,090

(2.1%)

39,897

(1.6%)

Operating Income

2,442

2,460

(0.7%)

2,143

+14.0%

Ordinary Income

2,557

2,470

+3.6%

2,394

+6.8%

Net Income

1,492

1,480

+0.9%

1,380

+8.1%

  • Net sales, operating income, ordinary income, and net income were virtually the same level as the targets because, although contract values of memberships were higher than the target, occupancy rates at hotels and facilities for the elderly fell short of the targets and expenses not included in the plan were recorded in the Hotel and Restaurant Segment.
  • Net sales decreased slightly partly because there were no openings of hotels whereas revenue from properties in line with the opening of "XIV Rokko Sanctuary Villa" was recorded as a lump sum in the same period of the previous year. On the other hand, profitability increased mainly because of increases in contract values of hotel memberships and HIMEDIC memberships, resulting in higher operating income, ordinary income, and net income.

*Income attributable to owners of parent is labelled as "Net income" in this document.

2

Segment Sales and Operation Income 1Q FY2019

(April to June)

(Million yen)

Hotel and

Membership

Restaurant

Medical

Other

Total

2019/6 (results)

10,431

19,917

8,744

164

39,258

2019/6 (targets)

9,540

21,350

9,050

150

40,090

Difference

+9.3%

(6.7%)

(3.4%)

+9.7%

(2.1%)

2018/6 (results)

12,431

19,271

8,025

169

39,897

YoY Change

(16.1%)

+3.4%

+9.0%

(2.7%)

(1.6%)

(Million yen)

Hotel and

Overhead

Membership

Restaurant

Medical

Other

expenses

Total

2019/6 (results)

3,278

12

1,206

75

(2,130)

2,442

2019/6 (targets)

3,050

210

1,300

70

(2,170)

2,460

Difference

+7.5%

(93.9%)

(7.2%)

+8.0%

+39

(0.7%)

2018/6 (results)

2,942

305

1,068

61

(2,234)

2,143

YoY Change

+11.4%

(95.8%)

+12.9%

+22.7%

+104

+14.0%

"Difference" and

"YoY Change" are

the difference in

the amount.

3

Progress of contract values for three months

  • The trend line of contract values of hotel memberships was robust, excluding the impact of starting sales of new facility memberships in the past (simulation). Regarding the breakdown of contract values by product, the concentration on Laguna Baycourt has gradually become less pronounced. ※P.23 The plan for FY2019 calls for annual contract values of 53.6 billion yen (+2.0 billion yen compared with the previous FY).
  • Contract values of HIMEDIC memberships during 1Q FY2019, whose sales as a new product started in October 2018, were solid, having exceeded the levels of the previous two FYs.

Billion yen)

"Ashiya Baycourt"

Sales significantly increased

"Laguna Baycourt"

"Yokohama Baycourt"

as Baycourt sales began for

(Started

selling membership

(Started selling membership

the first time in 10 years.

on

August, 2016.)

on December, 2017. )

(Started selling membership

on June, 2015. )

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Resorttrust Inc. published this content on 08 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 August 2019 06:34:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:51aAYIMA GROUP AB : - Interim Report Q2 2019
AQ
02:50a2019 II quarter and 6 months consolidated interim report (unaudited) Attachments
PU
02:50aSLM SOLUTIONS GROUP AG : Q2 order intake value above previous year's level; sales and first half 2019 EBITDA significantly below prior year
EQ
02:48aWHAT'S NEWS : Business & Finance -- WSJ
DJ
02:48aWalmart Weighs Attack Response -- WSJ
DJ
02:48aL BRANDS : Wexner Blames Epstein for Missing Funds
DJ
02:48aHuntsman To Sell Units To Rival for $2.1 Billion -- WSJ
DJ
02:48aAMERICAN INTERNATIONAL : AIG's Flagship Unit Builds on Its Recovery
DJ
02:48aUniCredit Lowers Revenue Outlook -- WSJ
DJ
02:48aPATRICK THOMAS : Salesforce to Buy Workforce-Management Software Firm -- WSJ
DJ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC. : SILVER LINING TO U.S. MARKET SELL-OFF: Fundamentals still seem to matter
2GOLD : Rush into U.S. bonds curbs global stock markets; gold touches 6-year high
3XINYI SOLAR HOLDINGS LTD : XINYI SOLAR : Revised annaul cap amount for continuing connected transactions
4SBM OFFSHORE : SBM Offshore ups 2019 outlook after forecast-beating first half
5ALBEMARLE CORPORATION : ALBEMARLE : Chemicals maker Albemarle profit beats, raises 2019 earnings forecast

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group