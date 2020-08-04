Respond Software : Welcomes George Vukcevich as Vice President of Sales

Seasoned Tech Sales Leader Will Set and Lead Strategy for the Cybersecurity and SOC Automation Market

Respond Software announced today that George Vukcevich has joined the company as vice president of sales. He will be responsible for developing the company’s sales strategy, growing the sales organization, and executing both components to position Respond as a market leader in cybersecurity and SOC automation for major global enterprises.

Leveraging over 25 years of experience in technology sales and management, George brings a significant track record of success. Prior to joining Respond, George held executive sales leadership roles at early-stage start-ups, including Fortify (acquired by Hewlett Packard for $300M) and Prevoty (acquired by Imperva for $140M). In addition to guiding successful multi-year integrations post-acquisition at Hewlett Packard and Imperva, George has held senior sales leadership positions at industry leaders such as IBM, Cisco and SGI.

As large global enterprises seek to move into new markets and expand growth while reducing their risk profile in an uncertain economy, they are looking for trusted cybersecurity partners that enable them to leverage their human and IT resources more intelligently. To meet this need, Respond Software’s solution accelerates cyber investigations by connecting evidence through automation. Respond delivers easy-to-deploy, accurate and consistent automated SOC coverage without vendor lock-in, providing high return on investment.

George Vukcevich, vice president of sales, Respond Software, said: “Fortune 500 companies are facing extraordinary challenges in the global market. They are still obligated to grow value for shareholders while navigating uncertain market forces, the fallout from a global pandemic and a dispersed workforce, including SOC teams, expands their risk exposure. I am energized to join the Respond Software team and help bring our next-gen automated SOC coverage and the cost savings associated to these market leaders to help them achieve their growth goals.”

Mike Armistead, CEO and co-founder, Respond Software, said: “Our intelligent automation enables major organizations to investigate security events from the alerts and data they already have and rapidly and consistently sift out true incidents from false positives. As we build on momentum from recent customers such as the U.S. Air Force and a top-5 global financial services firm, we need an experienced tech sales leader who can leverage our wins and build a strategy to lead the market. That’s why we’re delighted to welcome George to our team.”

About Respond Software

Respond Software delivers near-instant return on investment to organizations in their battle against cyber-crime. As a leader in the emerging class of automated software known as Robotic Decision Automation (RDA), Respond Software is working to massively increase the productivity of security analysts for security teams of all sizes. Its patented intelligent decision engine uniquely combines human expert judgment with the scale and consistency of software to dramatically increase alert coverage and improve investigative capabilities at a fraction of the cost of today’s manual methods. Respond Software was founded in 2016 by security and software industry veterans and services customers across critical infrastructure sectors such as banking, energy, and retail. https://respond-software.com/

