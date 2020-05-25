Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Responding to COVID-19: Infiniti Research Provides Key Insights on Adapting Clinical Trials to a Post COVID-19 Period

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/25/2020 | 11:20am EDT

Infiniti Research is the world's leading independent provider of strategic market intelligence solutions. Our market intelligence services are designed to connect your organization’s goals with global opportunities. Today's competitive business environment demands in-depth, accurate, and reliable business information to ensure that companies gain a strong foothold in domestic or foreign markets. Our global industry specialist teams ensure the international consistency of our research, enabling powerful access to the real story behind market changes. Request a free brochure for more insights into our solutions portfolio.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200525005078/en/

New challenges for clinical trials post COVID-19 (Graphic: Business Wire)

New challenges for clinical trials post COVID-19 (Graphic: Business Wire)

The pharmaceutical sector is set to face a new wave of disruption as clinical trials undergo unprecedented challenges due to the COVID-19 outbreak. New norms such as social distancing, strained healthcare systems, and an emotionally volatile environment have a profound impact on medical research and trial participants. Furthermore, changes in regulatory requirements, trial patient safety concerns, and technological challenges due to the shift to remote testing add on to the woes of the clinical trials team.

During this time of upheaval, it is essential to have the right guidance and market information to plan your next course of action. Is your business unprepared to face the ongoing crisis? Get in touch with our industry experts to know more about our COVID-19 support solutions for business.

Industry leaders in the pharmaceutical sector are already using the COVID-19 pandemic as an opportunity to find alternatives to set clinical trial processes. This will better equip them to handle any similar outbreak in the future with increased efficiency. Digitization and effective use of advanced technologies such as machine learning and AI will help resolve several key challenges in clinical trials in the long run. Experts at Infiniti Research have identified some key strategies for clinical processes to adapt to in a post-COVID world. This includes:

  • Ensuring trial data protection and privacy
  • Address unmet needs with innovative solutions
  • Preparing for the digital transformation
  • Read the complete article for comprehensive insights

With over 15+ years of expertise, we have developed a strong network of key opinion leaders and subject matter experts who partner with us to develop futuristic insights. For more insights on how we can help with your research and contingency planning efforts for the post-COVID-19 period, Request a free proposal.

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies. To know more, visit: https://www.infinitiresearch.com/about-us


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
12:16pPRESS RELEASE : BIGBEN: 2019/20 Annual Résults
GL
12:16pResearch Report with COVID-19 Forecasts - Online Education Market In India 2020-2024 | Increased Penetration of Internet and Smartphones to Boost Market Growth | Technavio
BU
12:14pHELLA KGAA HUECK & CO : Receives a Buy rating from JP Morgan
MD
12:13pL'OREAL : Annual General Meeting of Tuesday 30 June 2020
PU
12:12pMAINSTAY MEDICAL INTERNATIONAL : Announces Date for Court Hearing
BU
12:11pBETTERLIFE PHARMA : IIROC Trade Resumption - BETR
AQ
12:08pNOS SGPS S A : 25-05-20 - NOS informs on General Shareholders Meeting
PU
12:07pKAHOOT : Notice of Annual General Meeting
AQ
12:05pABIVAX : publishes universal registration document 2020 'Document d'Enregistrement Universel'
EQ
12:05pBURKHALTER GROUP : Board of Directors keeps to dividend proposal of CHF 3.70 per share
TE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG : Lufthansa and German government agree $9.8 billion rescue package
2RENAULT : RENAULT SA : Buy rating from JP Morgan
3BAYER AG : BAYER : says it makes progress in settlement talks over weedkiller
4LVMH MOËT HENNESSY - LOUIS VUITTON S : Lagardere Shares Soar on Founding Family's Deal With LVMH Boss
5ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC : ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : Malabu Scandal - Groups Caution Nigerian Media On Partisan, Unprof..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group