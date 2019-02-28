Responsible Mica Initiative : First Annual Report Details Progress Towards Enabling a Sustainable Mica Industry in India

The Reponsible Mica Initiative (RMI) has published its 2018
Annual Report reviewing the organization’s mission, strategies
and key accomplishments over the course of the past year that will
enable sustainable mica mining and processing in the Indian states of
Bihar and Jharkhand. RMI’s programs are designed not only to eliminate
the use of child labor in the sector but also to address the underlying
factors that contribute to it by 2022. Established in 2017 by 20
founding member companies and civil society organizations (CSOs), RMI’s
membership increased to 47 companies and civil society organizations in
Europe, Asia and North America at the end of 2018.
“Each of us who has been involved in the creation of RMI are excited to
see the progress we’ve made to eliminate child labor and promote a
sustainable mica industry in Bihar and Jharkhand,” said RMI Executive
Director Fanny Frémont. “Our accomplishments reflect the tremendous
support and participation we’ve received from our members, our program
partners in India and civil society organizations around the world. We
share a common commitment to support human rights and put policies into
practices that promote responsible sourcing and facilitate economic and
social development.”
The report highlights RMI’s multi-stakeholder and holistic approach
using three program pillars that work in tandem to create a fair,
responsible and sustainable mica industry in the region. Workplace
standards have been developed to improve working conditions at mica
processors and mines that will include prohibitions on the use of child
labor. Community empowerment programs were launched in 40 villages
adjacent to the mines and processors to provide quality education for
children, better health care and supplemental means of livelihood.
Finally, with the participation of local business leaders and CSOs, RMI
has begun a program to support the establishment of a legal framework
for the local mica industry.
The report also emphasizes RMI’s engagement with leading public and
private sector groups that focus on human rights and supply chain
sustainability through responsible sourcing. Since its formation in
2017, RMI has interacted with a variety civil society and industry
organizations ranging from intergovernmental bodies such as the OECD and
UN agencies to industry organizations in the minerals, cosmetics and
automotive sectors.
About the Responsible Mica Initiative
The
Responsible Mica Initiative is a non-governmental organization created
to build a sustainable mica supply chain in India by promoting
responsible sourcing practices and eradicating child labour and
unacceptable working condition. RMI members are drawn from industries
associated with the mica supply chain in partnership with civil society
organizations and local stakeholders. The Responsible Mica
Initiative is an association, established in accordance with the French
Law of 1901 concerning non-profit organization, with its head offices
located in 57 avenue Pierre Sémard – 06130 Grasse FRANCE.
For more information on The Responsible Mica Initiative and its
members please visit www.responsible-mica-initiative.com
