Responsible Mica Initiative : First Annual Report Details Progress Towards Enabling a Sustainable Mica Industry in India

The Reponsible Mica Initiative (RMI) has published its 2018 Annual Report reviewing the organization’s mission, strategies and key accomplishments over the course of the past year that will enable sustainable mica mining and processing in the Indian states of Bihar and Jharkhand. RMI’s programs are designed not only to eliminate the use of child labor in the sector but also to address the underlying factors that contribute to it by 2022. Established in 2017 by 20 founding member companies and civil society organizations (CSOs), RMI’s membership increased to 47 companies and civil society organizations in Europe, Asia and North America at the end of 2018.

“Each of us who has been involved in the creation of RMI are excited to see the progress we’ve made to eliminate child labor and promote a sustainable mica industry in Bihar and Jharkhand,” said RMI Executive Director Fanny Frémont. “Our accomplishments reflect the tremendous support and participation we’ve received from our members, our program partners in India and civil society organizations around the world. We share a common commitment to support human rights and put policies into practices that promote responsible sourcing and facilitate economic and social development.”

The report highlights RMI’s multi-stakeholder and holistic approach using three program pillars that work in tandem to create a fair, responsible and sustainable mica industry in the region. Workplace standards have been developed to improve working conditions at mica processors and mines that will include prohibitions on the use of child labor. Community empowerment programs were launched in 40 villages adjacent to the mines and processors to provide quality education for children, better health care and supplemental means of livelihood. Finally, with the participation of local business leaders and CSOs, RMI has begun a program to support the establishment of a legal framework for the local mica industry.

The report also emphasizes RMI’s engagement with leading public and private sector groups that focus on human rights and supply chain sustainability through responsible sourcing. Since its formation in 2017, RMI has interacted with a variety civil society and industry organizations ranging from intergovernmental bodies such as the OECD and UN agencies to industry organizations in the minerals, cosmetics and automotive sectors.

About the Responsible Mica Initiative

The Responsible Mica Initiative is a non-governmental organization created to build a sustainable mica supply chain in India by promoting responsible sourcing practices and eradicating child labour and unacceptable working condition. RMI members are drawn from industries associated with the mica supply chain in partnership with civil society organizations and local stakeholders. The Responsible Mica Initiative is an association, established in accordance with the French Law of 1901 concerning non-profit organization, with its head offices located in 57 avenue Pierre Sémard – 06130 Grasse FRANCE.

