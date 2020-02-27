Responsible Mica Initiative : Publishes 2019 Annual Report Detailing Progress Rebuilding Communities and Eradicating Child Labor

The Responsible Mica Initiative (RMI) is pleased to announce the publication of its 2019 Annual Report detailing the organization’s mission, history and key achievements over the course of the past year. Establishing a fair, responsible and sustainable mica supply chain in India, free of child labor, remains the ultimate goal of RMI to be achieved by 2022. Thanks to the commitment and involvement of its 59 members, RMI has made significant progress in 2019 benefiting thousands who live and work in the mica belt in the states of Bihar and Jharkhand, validating the effectiveness of RMI’s holistic approach to addressing the root causes of child labor.

Initiatives in each of RMI’s three program pillars accelerated significantly in 2019 thanks to coordinated actions by multiple stakeholders ranging from local NGOs, civil society organizations and local business leaders to RMI members, government officials and multilateral organizations. The Community Empowerment program has now reached into 80 villages – twice the number in 2018 – and supports more than 5,890 households. Program initiatives enhance living conditions for more than 30,000 children and adults by increasing access to quality education, health and nutrition programs and government services as well as providing villagers with alternative means of livelihood that reduce dependence on mica as a sole source of income. RMI’s workplace standards covering environmental, health and safety protocols along with employee grievance mechanisms were implemented at three mica processors, providing an opportunity both to evaluate the standards and prepare training materials that will be used as the standards are rolled out to additional locations. The Legal Framework program expanded its multi-stakeholder network that fostered discussions with government officials to identify opportunities to create a fair, inclusive and enforceable legal framework to regulate the mica sector.

Building on three years of program development and success, looking ahead RMI will strengthen its approach by applying quantitative metrics to track and assess program implementation. Programs will be accelerated with the development of village-model concept as well as training materials and sessions that will enable partners to scale up Community Empowerment and Workplace Standards initiatives. Conversations among business and government leaders will continue to promote the role that a legal, regulated mica industry can have to rebuild the regional economy and community self-sufficiency. Finally, by leveraging existing partnerships and developing new ones, welcoming new members and sharing its experience, RMI can increase its impact by offering its approach as a tool for change in mica mining communities outside of India.

For more information, please visit the Responsible Mica Initiative.

About the Responsible Mica Initiative

The Responsible Mica Initiative is a non-governmental organization created to establish a fair, responsible and sustainable mica supply chain in India by promoting responsible sourcing practices, and eradicating child labor and unacceptable working conditions. RMI members are drawn from industries associated with the mica supply chain in partnership with civil society organizations and local stakeholders. The Responsible Mica Initiative is an association, established in accordance with the French Law of 1901 concerning non-profit organization, with its head office located in 57 avenue Pierre Sémard – 06130 Grasse FRANCE.

