Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Responsible Mica Initiative : Publishes 2019 Annual Report Detailing Progress Rebuilding Communities and Eradicating Child Labor

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/27/2020 | 03:01am EST

The Responsible Mica Initiative (RMI) is pleased to announce the publication of its 2019 Annual Report detailing the organization’s mission, history and key achievements over the course of the past year. Establishing a fair, responsible and sustainable mica supply chain in India, free of child labor, remains the ultimate goal of RMI to be achieved by 2022. Thanks to the commitment and involvement of its 59 members, RMI has made significant progress in 2019 benefiting thousands who live and work in the mica belt in the states of Bihar and Jharkhand, validating the effectiveness of RMI’s holistic approach to addressing the root causes of child labor.

Initiatives in each of RMI’s three program pillars accelerated significantly in 2019 thanks to coordinated actions by multiple stakeholders ranging from local NGOs, civil society organizations and local business leaders to RMI members, government officials and multilateral organizations. The Community Empowerment program has now reached into 80 villages – twice the number in 2018 – and supports more than 5,890 households. Program initiatives enhance living conditions for more than 30,000 children and adults by increasing access to quality education, health and nutrition programs and government services as well as providing villagers with alternative means of livelihood that reduce dependence on mica as a sole source of income. RMI’s workplace standards covering environmental, health and safety protocols along with employee grievance mechanisms were implemented at three mica processors, providing an opportunity both to evaluate the standards and prepare training materials that will be used as the standards are rolled out to additional locations. The Legal Framework program expanded its multi-stakeholder network that fostered discussions with government officials to identify opportunities to create a fair, inclusive and enforceable legal framework to regulate the mica sector.

Building on three years of program development and success, looking ahead RMI will strengthen its approach by applying quantitative metrics to track and assess program implementation. Programs will be accelerated with the development of village-model concept as well as training materials and sessions that will enable partners to scale up Community Empowerment and Workplace Standards initiatives. Conversations among business and government leaders will continue to promote the role that a legal, regulated mica industry can have to rebuild the regional economy and community self-sufficiency. Finally, by leveraging existing partnerships and developing new ones, welcoming new members and sharing its experience, RMI can increase its impact by offering its approach as a tool for change in mica mining communities outside of India.

For more information, please visit the Responsible Mica Initiative.

About the Responsible Mica Initiative

The Responsible Mica Initiative is a non-governmental organization created to establish a fair, responsible and sustainable mica supply chain in India by promoting responsible sourcing practices, and eradicating child labor and unacceptable working conditions. RMI members are drawn from industries associated with the mica supply chain in partnership with civil society organizations and local stakeholders. The Responsible Mica Initiative is an association, established in accordance with the French Law of 1901 concerning non-profit organization, with its head office located in 57 avenue Pierre Sémard – 06130 Grasse FRANCE.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
03:59aANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV : Budweiser Brewer Takes Profit Hit, Loses More U.S. Market Share -- Update
DJ
03:51aNORGES BANK : - Form 8.3 - NMC Health PLC
PR
03:50aB.C. RESIDENTS IN WET'SUWET'EN TERRITORY HAVE RIGHT TO POLICE PRESENCE : Blair
AQ
03:46aBLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST : Block Listing Application
PR
03:44aRISK INTELLIGENCE A/S : signs an agreement for the Risk Intelligence System with the NYK Group
AQ
03:40aNORDEA BANK ABP : Nordea has published its Annual Report
EQ
03:32aOCEANAGOLD : Enters Into $78.5 Million Gold Prepayment Arrangement
AQ
03:31aGSMA : ICT Industry Agrees Landmark Science-based Pathway to Reach Net Zero Emissions
BU
03:31aGrowth of Marine Scrubber Market to be Impacted by the Compliance with MARPOL Regulations | Technavio
BU
03:30aNokia deploys 5G private wireless network for Lufthansa Technik virtual inspection trial
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group