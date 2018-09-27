Log in
ResponsiveEd Students Across 65 Schools Take Part in Character Day

09/27/2018 | 10:32pm CEST

AMARILLO, Texas, Sept. 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Close to 12,000 students across 65 ResponsiveEd public charter schools played a large role in this year’s Character Day. The global initiative, organized by Let it Ripple, took place on September 26 to recognize the importance of character development from different perspectives, dive into printed discussion materials, and join an online global conversation around the importance of developing character strengths.

0_medium_MainlandPrepCharacterDay.jpg
Mainland Preparatory Academy students celebrate Character Day


2_medium_ResponsiveEd_Blue.jpg


With campuses in Texas and Arkansas, ResponsiveEd students from every grade level took part in character building activities such as theatrical performances, neighborhood trash clean-ups, volunteering at animal hospitals, assisting at local food banks, donating to the homeless, creating rock gardens, classroom discussions and activities, and much more.   

Students from Amarillo Collegiate Academy, a ResponsiveEd school, were selected to be a part of a worldwide Skype project that was broadcast live from a senior living center where the kids were painting nails, playing games, and solving puzzles the residents.

“Part of the ResponsiveEd mission is to teach character education alongside academics. What better way to highlight our ongoing character-based initiatives than to celebrate with the rest of the world during this special occasion,” says Amarillo Collegiate Academy Testing Coordinator Katisha Reneau. “Our kids were thrilled to be part of the Skype broadcast and proud to represent ResponsiveEd and the great things we do every day to promote strong character.”

Wednesday, September 26, 2018, marked the fifth-annual Character Day. Organizers say about 200,000 groups comprised of more than four million people and 15,000 schools took part in this year’s global collaboration. Pictures from participating ResponsiveEd schools can be found on the district’s Facebook page.

ResponsiveEd® is a non-profit corporation that operates more than 75 tuition-free public schools throughout Texas and Arkansas, including Premier High Schools℠, ResponsiveEd Classical Academies, Founders Classical Academies®, Quest Academies, iSchool High®, and iSchool Virtual Academy. ResponsiveEd’s mission is to provide hope to students through innovative, character-based,  personalized learning environments. To learn more, visit www.ResponsiveEd.com.

Stay Connected:

Facebook: www.facebook.com/responsiveed
Twitter: www.twitter.com/responsiveed
LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/responsiveed
Instagram: www.instagram.com/responsiveeducation

Attachment 

Billy Rudolph
Responsive Education Solutions
972-316-3663 x379
brudolph@responsiveed.com

© GlobeNewswire 2018
