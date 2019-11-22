Log in
Ress Life Investments A/S: New Depositary for Ress Life Investments A/S.

11/22/2019 | 11:07am EST
Ress Life Investments A/S
Inside information Ress Life Investments A/S: New Depositary for Ress Life Investments A/S.

Ress Life Investments
Holbergsgade 14, 2 tv
DK-1057 Copenhagen K
Denmark
CVR nr. 33593163
www.resslifeinvestments.com

To: Nasdaq Copenhagen
Date: 22 November 2019

Corporate Announcement 39/2019

New Depositary for Ress Life Investments A/S.

Ress Life Investments A/S (RLI) is pleased to announce that, in accordance with our Corporate Announcement number 18 from 14 May 2019, RLI has signed an agreement with Artha Fondsmæglerselskab A/S (Artha) to be the new depositary. Artha will take over the role as depositary from Nykredit Bank during the month of December 2019.

Both the Swedish and Danish financial regulatory authorities, Finansinspektionen and Finanstilsynet respectively, have been informed about the change of depositary without any comments.

Questions related to this announcement can be made to the company's AIF-manager, Resscapital AB.

Contact person:
Gustaf Hagerud
gustaf.hagerud@resscapital.com
Tel + 46 8 545 282 27

Note: The terms for subscription of shares, minimum subscription amount and redemption of shares are provided in the Articles of Association, Information Brochure and in the Key Investment Information Document (KIID) available on the Company's website, www.resslifeinvestments.com.

Attachment

Attachments:
Ress Life Investments AS - Company Announcement 39 -2019.pdf

Disclaimer

NASDAQ OMX Nordic - NASDAQ OMX Stockholm AB published this content on 22 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 November 2019 16:06:00 UTC
