Ress Life Investments A/S: Ress Life Investments A/S publishes Net Asset Value (NAV).

02/14/2020 | 11:05am EST
Ress Life Investments Holbergsgade 14, 2 tv DK-1057 Copenhagen K Denmark CVR nr. 33593163 www.resslifeinvestments.com
To: Nasdaq Copenhagen Date: 14 February 2020
Corporate Announcement 8/2020
Ress Life Investments A/S publishes Net Asset Value (NAV).
Ress Life Investments A/S publishes the Net Asset Value (NAV) per share and performance data as of 31 January 2020.
NAV per share in USD: 1958.16 NAV per share in EUR: 1771.77
The performance during January 2020 was -0.03% in USD.
Assets under management (AUM) was 181.5 million US dollars.
Questions related to this announcement can be made to the company's AIF-manager, Resscapital AB.
Contact person: Gustaf Hagerud gustaf.hagerud@resscapital.com Tel + 46 8 545 282 27
Note: The terms for subscription of shares, minimum subscription amount and redemption of shares are provided in the Articles of Association, Information Brochure and in the Key Investment Information Document (KIID) available on the Company's website, www.resslifeinvestments.com.