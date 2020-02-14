Log in
Ress Life Investments A/S: Ress Life Investments A/S publishes Net Asset Value (NAV).

02/14/2020 | 11:05am EST

                                                                                                             Ress Life Investments
                                                                                                             Holbergsgade 14, 2 tv
                                                                                                             DK-1057 Copenhagen K
                                                                                                             Denmark
                                                                                                             CVR nr. 33593163
                                                                                                             www.resslifeinvestments.com

To: Nasdaq Copenhagen
Date: 14 February 2020

Corporate Announcement 8/2020

Ress Life Investments A/S publishes Net Asset Value (NAV).

Ress Life Investments A/S publishes the Net Asset Value (NAV) per share and performance data as of 31 January 2020.

NAV per share in USD: 1958.16
NAV per share in EUR: 1771.77

The performance during January 2020 was -0.03% in USD.

Assets under management (AUM) was 181.5 million US dollars.

Questions related to this announcement can be made to the company's AIF-manager, Resscapital AB.

Contact person:
Gustaf Hagerud
gustaf.hagerud@resscapital.com
Tel + 46 8 545 282 27

Note: The terms for subscription of shares, minimum subscription amount and redemption of shares are provided in the Articles of Association, Information Brochure and in the Key Investment Information Document (KIID) available on the Company's website, www.resslifeinvestments.com.

Attachment

Primary Logo


