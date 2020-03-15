Log in
Ress Life Investments A/S: Ress Life Investments A/S publishes Net Asset Value (NAV)

03/15/2020 | 01:00pm EDT

                                                                                                                        Ress Life Investments
                                                                                                                        Holbergsgade 14, 2 tv
                                                                                                                        DK-1057 Copenhagen K
                                                                                                                        Denmark
                                                                                                                        CVR nr. 33593163
                                                                                                                     www.resslifeinvestments.com

To: Nasdaq Copenhagen
Date: 15 March 2020

Corporate Announcement 13/2020

Ress Life Investments A/S publishes Net Asset Value (NAV).

Ress Life Investments A/S publishes the Net Asset Value (NAV) per share and performance data as of 28 February 2020.

NAV per share in USD: 1968.18
NAV per share in EUR: 1793.02

The performance during February was 0.51% in USD. The year-to-date net performance is 0.48% in USD.

Assets under management (AUM) was 179.7 million US dollars.

Questions related to this announcement can be made to the company's AIF-manager, Resscapital AB.

Contact person:
Gustaf Hagerud
gustaf.hagerud@resscapital.com
Tel + 46 8 545 282 27

Note: The terms for subscription of shares, minimum subscription amount and redemption of shares are provided in the Articles of Association, Information Brochure and in the Key Investment Information Document (KIID) available on the Company's website, www.resslifeinvestments.com.

Attachment

Primary Logo


