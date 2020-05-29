Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Ress Life Investments A/S: Ress Life Investments A/S publishes Net Asset Value (NAV)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/29/2020 | 02:50pm EDT

                                                                                                                        Ress Life Investments
                                                                                                                        Holbergsgade 14, 2 tv
                                                                                                                        DK-1057 Copenhagen K
                                                                                                                        Denmark
                                                                                                                        CVR nr. 33593163
                                                                                                                     www.resslifeinvestments.com

To: Nasdaq Copenhagen
Date: 29 May 2020

Corporate Announcement 22/2020

Ress Life Investments A/S publishes Net Asset Value (NAV).

Ress Life Investments A/S publishes the Net Asset Value (NAV) per share and performance data as of 15 May 2020.

NAV per share in USD: 1955.92
NAV per share in EUR: 1811.38

The performance during the first half of May was 0.01% in USD. The year-to-date net performance is -0.15% in USD.

Assets under management (AUM) was 184.6 million US dollars.

Questions related to this announcement can be made to the company's AIF-manager, Resscapital AB.

Contact person:
Gustaf Hagerud
gustaf.hagerud@resscapital.com
Tel + 46 8 545 282 27

Note: The terms for subscription of shares, minimum subscription amount and redemption of shares are provided in the Articles of Association, Information Brochure and in the Key Investment Information Document (KIID) available on the Company's website, www.resslifeinvestments.com.

Attachment

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
03:07pORTHO REGENERATIVE TECHNOLOGIES : Reports its Fourth Quarter and 2020 Year-End Results
AQ
03:06pOCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM : Nearly Eliminates Dividend Amid Low Oil Prices
DJ
03:05pSoutheast Regional Row Crop Initiative Marketing Webinar
PU
03:05pALACER GOLD : 2019 Q3 Financial Statements-FINAL
PU
03:02pDEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA : 'Business is restarting' - German executives fly back to China
RE
03:01pBIOSERVO TECHNOLOGIES PUBL : Change in the Board of Directors of Bioservo Technologies AB
AQ
03:01pFDAImports.com Donates Time, Skills & Network to Expedite Importation of 50,000 Surgical Masks from China to Baltimore
GL
03:01pIon Implanter Market 2020-2024 | Integration Of ICs In Automobiles To Boost Growth | Technavio
BU
03:00pHUD Introduces “A Solid Foundation” Podcast Series for the Class of 2020
PU
03:00pSHORTER SCANS AND BETTER IMAGE QUALITY : Deep Learning-Based MR Image Reconstruction Tech from GE Healthcare now FDA…
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1VOLKSWAGEN AG : VOLKSWAGEN : to Take 50% Stake in Parent of Chinese Car Maker Jianghuai
2MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC : Coffee maker JDE Peet's shares pop 15% after $17 billion virtual IPO
3ROLLS-ROYCE HOLDINGS PLC : UK stocks end lower on Sino-U.S. tensions, but mark monthly gains
4ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC : SHELL A : UBS reiterates its Buy rating
5HSBC HOLDINGS PLC : Former HK leader calls out HSBC following UK criticism of security law

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group