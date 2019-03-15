Log in
Ress Life Investments A/S publishes Net Asset Value (NAV) per share

03/15/2019 | 12:06pm EDT

                                                                                                             Ress Life Investments
                                                                                                             Holbergsgade 14, 2 tv
                                                                                                             DK-1057 Copenhagen K
                                                                                                             Denmark
                                                                                                             CVR nr. 33593163
                                                                                                             www.resslifeinvestments.com

To: Nasdaq Copenhagen
Date: 15 March 2019

Corporate Announcement 10/2019

Ress Life Investments A/S publishes Net Asset Value (NAV) per share.

Ress Life Investments A/S publishes the Net Asset Value (NAV) per share as of 28 February 2019.

NAV per share in USD: 1834.85
NAV per share in EUR: 1607.26

The performance during February 2019 was 0.90% in USD. The year-to-date net performance as of 28 February 2019 is 1.16% in USD.

Questions related to this announcement can be made to the company's AIF-manager, Resscapital AB.

Contact person:
Gustaf Hagerud
gustaf.hagerud@resscapital.com
Tel + 46 8 545 282 27

Attachment

logo.jpg


