Ress Life Investments A/S publishes Net Asset Value (NAV) per share.

06/14/2019 | 11:06am EDT

                                                                                                             Ress Life Investments
                                                                                                             Holbergsgade 14, 2 tv
                                                                                                             DK-1057 Copenhagen K
                                                                                                             Denmark
                                                                                                             CVR nr. 33593163
                                                                                                             www.resslifeinvestments.com

To: Nasdaq Copenhagen
Date: 14 June 2019

Corporate Announcement 22/2019

Ress Life Investments A/S publishes Net Asset Value (NAV) per share.

Ress Life Investments A/S publishes the Net Asset Value (NAV) per share as of 31 May 2019.

NAV per share in USD: 1855.24
NAV per share in EUR: 1663.74

The performance during May 2019 was 0.58% in USD. The performance in May was positively affected by one maturity. The year-to-date net performance as of 31 May 2019 is 2.28% in USD.

Questions related to this announcement can be made to the company's AIF-manager, Resscapital AB.

Contact person:
Gustaf Hagerud
gustaf.hagerud@resscapital.com
Tel + 46 8 545 282 27


Note: The terms for subscription of shares, minimum subscription amount and redemption of shares are provided in the Articles of Association, Information Brochure and in the Key Investment Information Document (KIID) available on the Company's website, www.resslifeinvestments.com.

Attachment

Primary Logo


