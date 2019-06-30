Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Ress Life Investments A/S publishes Net Asset Value (NAV) per share.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/30/2019 | 04:01pm EDT

To: Nasdaq Copenhagen
Date: 30 June 2019

Corporate Announcement 24/2019

Ress Life Investments A/S publishes Net Asset Value (NAV) per share.

Ress Life Investments A/S publishes the Net Asset Value (NAV) per share as of 17 June 2019.

NAV per share in USD: 1894.05
NAV per share in EUR: 1685.99

The performance during the first half of June 2019 was 2.09% in USD. The performance was positively affected by profitable sale transactions of policies in the tertiary market and mark-to-market adjustments. The year-to-date net performance as of 17 June 2019 is 4.42% in USD.

Assets under management (AUM) as of 17 June 2019 was 139.0 million US dollars.

Questions related to this announcement can be made to the company's AIF-manager, Resscapital AB.

Contact person:
Gustaf Hagerud
gustaf.hagerud@resscapital.com
Tel + 46 8 545 282 27

Note: The terms for subscription of shares, minimum subscription amount and redemption of shares are provided in the Articles of Association, Information Brochure and in the Key Investment Information Document (KIID) available on the Company's website, www.resslifeinvestments.com.

Attachment

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
04:52pATLANTIA : Italian report reveals basis for revoking Atlantia road concession
RE
04:28pTREVI FINANZIARIA INDUSTRIALE : Press release - june 30, 2019
PU
04:20pLINDE PLC (EU) : Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
04:01pROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Reminds Nabriva Therapeutics plc Investors of Important July 8th Deadline in the Securities Class Action – NBRV
GL
04:01pRess Life Investments A/S publishes Net Asset Value (NAV) per share.
GL
03:40pSaudi Falih says OPEC consensus is for rollover of oil cut
RE
03:31pTOP RANKED ROSEN LAW FIRM : Files Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Eros International PLC- EROS
PR
03:28pFIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : 2019 FIA Formula One myWorld Grosser Preis von Österreich – Race – Sunday
PU
03:21pBANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA : Monte dei Paschi ends debt collection deal to sell 3 billion euros in bad loans
RE
03:16pVestas receives 268 MW order in US
GL
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1China warns of long road ahead for deal with U.S. after ice-breaking talks
2Russia agrees with Saudi Arabia to extend OPEC+ oil output deal
3RUSSIA, SAUDI DEAL SHOWS COMMITMENT TO OIL MARKET STABILITY: Novak
4SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : Trump Leaves Huawei's South Korean Suppliers Hanging
5OPEC set for oil cut extension if Iran endorses pact

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About