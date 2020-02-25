Log in
Ress Life Investments AS - Company Announcement shareholder announcement.

02/25/2020 | 04:13am EST

Ress Life Investments A/S
Holbergsgade 14, 2 tv
DK-1057 Copenhagen K
Denmark
CVR nr. 33593163
www.resslifeinvestments.com
To: Nasdaq Copenhagen
Date:  25 February 2020

Corporate Announcement 9/2020

Major shareholder announcement pursuant to sections 30 and 31 of the Capital Markets Act.

Ress Life Investments A/S has received notification that VCG Multi Strategy Fund holds less than 5% of the share capital and voting rights in Ress Life Investments A/S. On 25 February 2020, VCG Multi Strategy Fund holds no shares and voting rights in Ress Life Investments A/S.

Ress Life Investments A/S has purchased VCG Multi Strategy Fund's shares in Ress Life Investments A/S. Pursuant to section 31 of the Capital Markets Act it is hereby announced that Ress Life Investments A/S holds a total of 6,947 shares in Ress Life Investments A/S with a total nominal value of EUR 3,473,500, corresponding to 7,44% of the total share capital and voting rights in Ress Life Investments A/S.

Pursuant to section 85 of the Companies Act Ress Life Investments A/S is not entitled to exercise voting rights on own shares and the voting share capital must be calculated less the shares held by Ress Life Investments A/S as own shares.

Questions related to this announcement can be made to the company’s AIF-manager, Resscapital AB.

Contact person:
Gustaf Hagerud
gustaf.hagerud@resscapital.com
Tel +46 8 545 282 27

Attachment

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
