Rest of Africa drives Nedbank earnings growth of 14 pct

Headline earnings stood at 13.5 billion rand ($950.27 million) for the 12 months to Dec. 31, 2018, resulting in undiluted headline earnings per share (HEPS) of 2,793 cents ($1.97), compared with 2,452 cents a year earlier.

HEPS is the main profit measure in South Africa that strips out certain one-off items.

Earnings at the bank's South African retail operations rose 1.5 percent, where a sluggish economy, declining consumer spending and low consumer and business confidence have hit loan growth.

Nedbank CEO Mike Brown said the lender expected a "slow improvement" this year in business and consumer confidence, and economic and credit growth in South Africa.

"These assumptions, along with ongoing delivery on our strategy, support our current guidance for growth in diluted headline earnings per share for 2019 to be at or above nominal GDP growth," he said in a statement.

Earnings at the lender's corporate and investment bank - its biggest earnings driver - rose by 6.3 percent. But that was slower than an earnings growth of 98.2 percent across its subsidiaries elsewhere in Africa and more than 100 percent at Ecobank.

Togo-based Ecobank, in which Nedbank has a 21 percent share, is central to Nedbank's expansion on the continent, and after years of hefty losses and governance issues is emerging as a source of fast-growing profits.

It posted 375 million rand in headline earnings last year after making a 975 million rand headline loss in 2017.

Nedbank raised its 2018 dividend by 10.1 percent to 1,415 cents per share and its common equity tier one capital ratio - a measure of banks' financial strength - stood at 11.7 percent.

It said in 2019 it expected its net interest margin, which reflects banks' profitability, to fall below 2018 levels, and its credit loss ratio to increase slightly.

($1 = 14.2065 rand)

