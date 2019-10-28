Log in
Restaurant Brands sales miss estimates as Tim Hortons disappoints

10/28/2019 | 07:13am EDT
People wait in line outside a Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen restaurant in New York City, New York

(Reuters) - Restaurant Brands International Inc missed estimates for quarterly revenue on Monday as its biggest chain Tim Hortons reported a surprise fall in comparable sales, overshadowing strong performances at Burger King and Popeyes.

Chief Executive Officer Jose Cil said Tim Hortons faced a "challenging quarter," leading to a fall of 1.4% in comparable sales at the breakfast chain. Analysts were expecting a growth of 0.93%, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Comparable sales rose 4.8% at Burger King and 9.7% at Popeyes in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, beating analyst estimates of 3.98% and 4.72%, respectively.

Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen's fried chicken sandwich became an instant hit with consumers when it was launched in August, leading to shortages at its restaurants across the United States.

The company has also tapped into the nationwide craze for plant-based meats with the launch of a vegan burger at Burger King in partnership with privately held Impossible Foods.

Overall, the company's revenue rose 6% to $1.46 billion, but fell short of the average analyst estimate of $1.47 billion.

Net income attributable to the company's shareholders rose to $201 million, or 75 cents per share, from $134 million, or 53 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned 72 cents, beating estimates by 1 cent.

(Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC. -0.73% 68.45 Delayed Quote.30.88%
