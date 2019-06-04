Log in
Restaurant Delivery Report  Nearly 1,000 Independent Restaurant Operators Share Profitability and Challenges with Delivery

06/04/2019

PHOENIX, Ariz., June 4, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- RestaurantOwner.com's published results of their 2019 Restaurant Delivery Survey focuses on the growing trend of restaurant delivery and summarizes input gathered from nearly 1,000 independent restaurant owners and operators regarding their experiences with self-delivery and third-party service providers, and their insights regarding restaurant delivery.

RestaurantOwner Report 2019 - Top 10

This report is available at: https://www.restaurantowner.com/RDS2019

Survey Results:
Restaurant delivery has become available in most independent restaurants, with 57% of operators offering some form of delivery. Moreover, 16% of the operators without delivery plan to add the service within a year. Of operators who offered delivery, 31% used only third-party services, 12% operated in-house delivery services, and 14% relied on both third-party and their own service. DoorDash (47%), UberEats (44%), and GrubHub (40%) are the top three third-party delivery services used in independent restaurants.

The majority of urban (67%) and suburban (57%) independent restaurants offered delivery, whereas most restaurants located in rural (70%) or resort/tourist destinations (71%) did not.

Profitability continues to be a concern for operators considering delivery. Most operators (86%) reported that delivery was profitable, and sales from delivery orders are growing, with operators reporting delivery sales growth from 9% three years ago to 16% of sales today.

Most operators (67%) were satisfied with their third-party delivery service. Of operators who weren't, 26% cited the high commission fees as the cause of their dissatisfaction. These fees ranged from 21-30% of the sale for most operators who contracted with a third-party delivery service.

"Delivery is not without challenges. Incorrect orders, too many third-party providers, and long delivery times were challenges for more than 70% of operators," said CEO Jim Laube.

Operators also shared that the lack of access to guest information when using many third-party delivery services was a problem. Other challenges and direct quotes from operators appear in the 2019 Restaurant Delivery Survey Report.

About RestaurantOwner.com:
Since 1998, RestaurantOwner.com has provided training and resources to independent restaurant owners and managers who want to improve their leadership and business management skills to create a higher quality guest experience, greater employee engagement and better financial results.

Information: https://www.restaurantowner.com/.

News Source: RestaurantOwner.com

Related link: https://www.restaurantowner.com/

This press release was issued on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy, by Send2Press Newswire. To view the original story, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/restaurant-delivery-report-nearly-1000-independent-restaurant-operators-share-profitability-and-challenges-with-delivery/
