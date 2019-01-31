Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Restaurant Results and Outlook Survey: Over 700 Independent Operators Share Their 2018 Results and Plans for 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/31/2019 | 06:05am EST

PHOENIX, Ariz., Jan. 31, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- RestaurantOwner.com has released the report of their 2019 Independent Restaurant Outlook Survey. This is the third consecutive Outlook Report which summarizes input gathered from over 700 independent restaurant owners and operators regarding their 2018 financial performance, as well as their optimism about 2019.

Restaurant Owner 2019 Outlook

PHOENIX, Ariz., Jan 31, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- RestaurantOwner.com has released the report of their 2019 Independent Restaurant Outlook Survey. This is the third consecutive Outlook Report which summarizes input gathered from over 700 independent restaurant owners and operators regarding their 2018 financial performance, as well as their optimism about 2019.

A copy of the report is available at: https://www.restaurantowner.com/IROS2019

Survey Results:
2018 was another profitable year for most independent restaurants. 81% of the 707 responding owners or operators reported a net income greater than 1% of sales in 2018, of which, 30% reported a net income greater than 10%. Of those that were not profitable, approximately 10% broke even, while 9% reported a net loss greater than 1% of sales.

Profitability continued to rise as many independent restaurants performed better in 2018 than the previous year. 64% of respondents reported that their net income in 2018 outpaced their 2017 performance. 17% reported no change and 22% reported a lower net income in 2018 compared to the previous year, indicating a continued upward trend in independent restaurant performance.

Optimism prevailed for a third year in a row. 62% of respondents indicated they are more optimistic about 2019 than they were about 2018. This trend continues from last year where 64% of respondents felt more optimistic about 2018 compared to 2017.

Most operators attributed their optimism for 2019 to improved business practices or systems (73%), and a quality guest experience (53%). Staffing challenges (53%) and unfavorable labor costs (52%) were the most cited causes for lacking optimism.

Again, the results of the survey confirm a strong and continuing interest of independent restaurant owners and operators to improve and grow their business. Many operators (84%) intend to pursue four or more goals in 2019. Over 60% of respondents reported they intend to focus on improving overall profitability, business practices, or their guest experience.

About RestaurantOwner.com:
Since 1998, RestaurantOwner.com has provided training and resources to independent restaurant owners and managers who want to improve their leadership and business management skills to create a higher quality guest experience, greater employee engagement and better financial results.

More information: https://www.restaurantowner.com/.

News Source: RestaurantOwner.com

Related link: https://www.restaurantowner.com/

This press release was issued on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy, by Send2Press Newswire. To view the original story, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/restaurant-results-and-outlook-survey-over-700-independent-operators-share-their-2018-results-and-plans-for-2019/
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:15aChina Slowdown Causes Recoils in Growth Around the Globe
DJ
06:14aEBRD EUROPEAN BANK FOR RECONSTRUCTION AND DEVELO : and EU support energy efficiency improvements in Serbia
PU
06:14aEBRD EUROPEAN BANK FOR RECONSTRUCTION AND DEVELO : and EU help Serbia improve its energy efficiency
PU
06:05aRESTAURANT RESULTS AND OUTLOOK SURVEY : Over 700 Independent Operators Share Their 2018 Results and Plans for 2019
SE
05:58aEUROPE MARKETS: European Markets Respond Positively To Fed Announcement
DJ
05:51aEurozone Slowdown Feeds Fears About Faltering Global Growth
DJ
05:43aOther countries not seen joining European Iran trade mechanism soon - German official
RE
05:42aFriendly Fed fires world stocks to best January on record
RE
05:40aEurozone Growth Fell Sharply in 2018; Italy Slips Into Technical Recession
DJ
05:37aEUROPE : Dovish Fed supports European shares, but poor earnings weigh
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD : Alibaba stock rallies on handsome profit beat, optimistic commentary
2SILTRONIC : SILTRONIC AG: Siltronic significantly increased sales and earnings in fiscal year 2018
3NOKIA OYJ : NOKIA CORPORATION : Financial Report for Q4 and Full Year 2018
4ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : Shell 4Q Profit Rose After Benefiting from Higher Oil and Gas Prices
5MICROSOFT CORPORATION : MICROSOFT : Is Dented By Chip Shortage

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.