Restaurant Technologies Launches AutoMist™ Hood and Flue Cleaning in Four New Markets

Company’s largest expansion to date brings automated grease-cleaning technology to foodservice providers in Detroit, Dallas, Denver and Baltimore/DC areas

Restaurant Technologies, the leading provider of cooking oil management and exhaust cleaning solutions for more than 27,000 foodservice providers, announced today the launch of AutoMist™ in Detroit, Dallas, Denver & Baltimore/DC area markets. AutoMist, an innovative solution designed for the restaurant back-of-house, automates and simplifies the cleaning process for grill and fryer hoods, flues and fans, improving overall working conditions and fire safety in kitchens.

“Hood and flue cleaning is an often dreaded, time-consuming and overlooked task in many restaurants. AutoMist doesn’t just automate the process, but keeps hoods and flues cleaner than ever before,” said Tim Webert, Senior Vice President of Marketing and Business Development of Restaurant Technologies. “The service has received an incredible response from our current customers and their employees, who can remove the unpleasant and inconvenient task of hood cleaning from their to-do list. We look forward to offering that same convenience, safety, and peace of mind in these new markets.”

Every year, thousands of restaurant fires are reported to fire departments across the country, resulting in numerous injuries and millions lost in property damage. With the AutoMist system, restaurants minimize fire risk by keeping the hood, flue, and fan areas of kitchens consistently clean and free of grease and fat build-up that can catch fire and cause catastrophic damage. Daily automatic cleanings using a special blend of water and detergent stave off grease accumulation over time, helping to keep employees, restaurants and diners safe from potential fire. Restaurants already using AutoMist include McDonald’s franchises and P.F. Chang’s.

AutoMist relieves operators of having to hire third-party vent- and hood-cleaning services that can be costly, messy, potentially unreliable and disruptive to operations. The AutoMist solution runs daily and employees simply have to dispose of the used solution into a sink. From an employer's perspective, improved fire safety and simplified processes translate to less downtime, lower risk of equipment damage and a better overall work environment.

