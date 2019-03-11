Restaurant Technologies Launches AutoMist™ Hood and Flue Cleaning in Four New Markets

Restaurant
Technologies, the leading provider of cooking oil management and
exhaust cleaning solutions for more than 27,000 foodservice providers,
announced today the launch of AutoMist™ in Detroit, Dallas, Denver &
Baltimore/DC area markets. AutoMist, an innovative solution designed for
the restaurant back-of-house, automates and simplifies the cleaning
process for grill and fryer hoods, flues and fans, improving overall
working conditions and fire safety in kitchens.
“Hood and flue cleaning is an often dreaded, time-consuming and
overlooked task in many restaurants. AutoMist doesn’t just automate the
process, but keeps hoods and flues cleaner than ever before,” said Tim
Webert, Senior Vice President of Marketing and Business Development of
Restaurant Technologies. “The service has received an incredible
response from our current customers and their employees, who can remove
the unpleasant and inconvenient task of hood cleaning from their to-do
list. We look forward to offering that same convenience, safety, and
peace of mind in these new markets.”
Every year, thousands of restaurant fires are reported to fire
departments across the country, resulting in numerous injuries and
millions lost in property damage. With the AutoMist system, restaurants
minimize fire risk by keeping the hood, flue, and fan areas of kitchens
consistently clean and free of grease and fat build-up that can catch
fire and cause catastrophic damage. Daily automatic cleanings using a
special blend of water and detergent stave off grease accumulation over
time, helping to keep employees, restaurants and diners safe from
potential fire. Restaurants already using AutoMist include McDonald’s
franchises and P.F. Chang’s.
AutoMist relieves operators of having to hire third-party vent- and
hood-cleaning services that can be costly, messy, potentially unreliable
and disruptive to operations. The AutoMist solution runs daily and
employees simply have to dispose of the used solution into a sink. From
an employer's perspective, improved fire safety and simplified processes
translate to less downtime, lower risk of equipment damage and a better
overall work environment.
About Restaurant Technologies, Inc.
A trusted partner for more than 20 years, Restaurant Technologies is the
leading provider of cooking-oil management and back-of-house exhaust
cleaning solutions to more than 27,000 national quick-service and
full-service restaurant chains, independent restaurants, grocery delis,
hotels, casinos, universities and hospitals. Restaurant Technologies
helps food service operators make their kitchens safer, smarter, more
efficient and more sustainable through its automated oil storage,
handling, filtration monitoring and disposal management systems and
AutoMist™ automated exhaust cleaning solutions. Headquartered in Mendota
Heights, Minn., Restaurant Technologies is a privately held company,
currently operates 41 depots and has more than 1,000 employees serving
customers across the United States. For additional Restaurant
Technologies information and news, visit www.rti-inc.com.
