Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Restaurant Technologies Launches AutoMist™ Hood and Flue Cleaning in Four New Markets

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/11/2019 | 09:31am EDT

Company’s largest expansion to date brings automated grease-cleaning technology to foodservice providers in Detroit, Dallas, Denver and Baltimore/DC areas

Restaurant Technologies, the leading provider of cooking oil management and exhaust cleaning solutions for more than 27,000 foodservice providers, announced today the launch of AutoMist™ in Detroit, Dallas, Denver & Baltimore/DC area markets. AutoMist, an innovative solution designed for the restaurant back-of-house, automates and simplifies the cleaning process for grill and fryer hoods, flues and fans, improving overall working conditions and fire safety in kitchens.

“Hood and flue cleaning is an often dreaded, time-consuming and overlooked task in many restaurants. AutoMist doesn’t just automate the process, but keeps hoods and flues cleaner than ever before,” said Tim Webert, Senior Vice President of Marketing and Business Development of Restaurant Technologies. “The service has received an incredible response from our current customers and their employees, who can remove the unpleasant and inconvenient task of hood cleaning from their to-do list. We look forward to offering that same convenience, safety, and peace of mind in these new markets.”

Every year, thousands of restaurant fires are reported to fire departments across the country, resulting in numerous injuries and millions lost in property damage. With the AutoMist system, restaurants minimize fire risk by keeping the hood, flue, and fan areas of kitchens consistently clean and free of grease and fat build-up that can catch fire and cause catastrophic damage. Daily automatic cleanings using a special blend of water and detergent stave off grease accumulation over time, helping to keep employees, restaurants and diners safe from potential fire. Restaurants already using AutoMist include McDonald’s franchises and P.F. Chang’s.

AutoMist relieves operators of having to hire third-party vent- and hood-cleaning services that can be costly, messy, potentially unreliable and disruptive to operations. The AutoMist solution runs daily and employees simply have to dispose of the used solution into a sink. From an employer's perspective, improved fire safety and simplified processes translate to less downtime, lower risk of equipment damage and a better overall work environment.

About Restaurant Technologies, Inc.

A trusted partner for more than 20 years, Restaurant Technologies is the leading provider of cooking-oil management and back-of-house exhaust cleaning solutions to more than 27,000 national quick-service and full-service restaurant chains, independent restaurants, grocery delis, hotels, casinos, universities and hospitals. Restaurant Technologies helps food service operators make their kitchens safer, smarter, more efficient and more sustainable through its automated oil storage, handling, filtration monitoring and disposal management systems and AutoMist™ automated exhaust cleaning solutions. Headquartered in Mendota Heights, Minn., Restaurant Technologies is a privately held company, currently operates 41 depots and has more than 1,000 employees serving customers across the United States. For additional Restaurant Technologies information and news, visit www.rti-inc.com. Follow Restaurant Technologies on Twitter @RTIoil, on LinkedIn or Facebook.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:08aDANAHER : Announces quarterly dividend
AQ
10:08aALKALINE WATER : Announces pricing of public offering of common stock
AQ
10:08aVillage Farms International Provides Further Update on Nasdaq Trading Halt - Confirms DRS Eligibility
AQ
10:08aVOYAGER DIGITAL CANADA : Amends terms of acquisition of assets from ethos
AQ
10:08a37 CAPITAL INC : . - Expiry of the previously announced Non-Brokered Private Placement Financing
AQ
10:08aBSM TECHNOLOGIES : Dds wireless international inc. discloses ownership of common shares of bsm technologies inc
AQ
10:08aENGHOUSE SYSTEMS LIMITED : Announces Results of Voting for Directors at Annual Shareholders' Meeting
AQ
10:08aRENISHAW : founders honoured at MTA Centenary Dinner
AQ
10:08aMEDTRONIC : Announces Cash Dividend for Fourth Quarter of Fiscal Year 2019
AQ
10:08aStellar Biotechnologies and Edesa Biotech Sign Share Exchange Agreement
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ACANDO AB : ACANDO : CGI makes recommended $459 million cash offer for Sweden's Acando
2BOEING COMPANY (THE) : Norwegian Air shares fall on MAX aircraft woes, lagging income
3OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION : EXCLUSIVE: Occidental emerges as heavy hitter in U.S. oil export boom
4COMMERZBANK : COMMERZBANK : Berlin backs Deutsche Bank merger despite risk of shortfall - sources
5MOLOGEN AG : MOLOGEN AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Article..

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.