Reston Hospital Center First in the World to Acquire the Latest Technology For Robotic-Assisted Spine Surgery

Reston, Virginia, Jan. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Virginia Institute of Robotic Surgery at Reston Hospital Center (RHC) continues to expand and lead the region in the field of robotics by acquiring the nation’s first Mazor X Stealth™ Edition System for robotic assisted spine surgery. Dr. Christopher Good, Spine Surgeon, Director of Scoliosis & Spinal Deformity and President of Virginia Spine Institute, performed the world’s first spinal fusion using this new technology which combines 3-dimensional surgical planning, robotic guidance, and intraoperative navigation confirmation.





“The marriage of robotics and navigation represents the future of computerized planning and execution in spine surgery and I am proud to have been involved in this major breakthrough. Robotics and navigation have both been shown to improve accuracy and precision in spine surgery,” said Dr. Good. “The Mazor X™ Stealth Edition is a revolutionary new technology that uses state-of-the-art software to plan the ideal surgical procedure, then uses a robotic arm to guide the steps of the surgical procedure with extreme accuracy while simultaneously using real-time imaging feedback to ensure the plan is being carried out as desired, ultimately leading to better outcomes for our patients.”

The Mazor X™ Stealth Edition seamlessly incorporates Stealth™ software into the existing Mazor X™ robotic-assisted surgery platform to deliver procedural predictability and flexibility through real-time image guidance, visualization, and navigation informed by interactive 3-D planning and information systems.

One of the first in the country to acquire and use the original Mazor Technology in 2012, RHC, in collaboration with its surgeons, has been a pioneer in using advanced technology and procedures in the operating room. In 2016, the facility was the first in the Mid-Atlantic to acquire and perform a procedure using the latest Mazor X platform. More than 1,500 spine surgeries are performed annually at RHC, with over 600 of these procedures utilizing the advanced technology of the Mazor X system, offering patients an advanced, minimally invasive surgical option for the spine.

“Our team is leading the nation in advancing spine surgery” said John Deardorff, President and CEO of Reston Hospital Center and HCA’s Northern Virginia Market. “Investing in the latest technology is a part of our commitment to both our surgeons and patients, giving them access to resources necessary to ensure the best possible outcomes.”

Reston Hospital Center is one of only eight Visiting Clinician Programs (VCP) in the United States where surgeons from around the world come to train on the latest in Mazor technology. The VCP gives surgeons the opportunity to learn about the latest in robotic-assisted spine surgery capabilities from the proctoring surgeon, Dr. Christopher Good of the Virginia Spine Institute. In addition to the surgical training, surgeons also learn how a comprehensive robotic surgical program runs from an operational and administrative perspective.

