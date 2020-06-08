Restrictions on personal travel between Hungary and Germany to be lifted from Sunday

'The handling of the epidemic has proven to be successful in Germany, and this is affording the opportunity for the government to lift the restrictions concerning passenger traffic', Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Péter Szijjártó said on his Facebook page on Saturday.

According to Mr. Szijjártó, the lifting of restrictions on personal travel is a change for which Hungarians working in Germany and their families have been waiting for a long time. In a video posted to his social media page, the Minister emphasised: 'Germany is Hungary's number one trade partner, many Hungarians work in Germany, and the performance of their work and contact with their families have faced major difficulties in the recent period'. 'For this reason, the government has decided to lift the restrictions that have been in force until now on passenger travel between Hungary and Germany from 8 a.m. on Sunday morning', Mr. Szijjártó announced. 'This means that Germans citizens are free to enter Hungary's territory, and Hungarians who come home from Germany are exempt from having to enter quarantine', he added.

(Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade/MTI)