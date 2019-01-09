Restructuring Partner Mark Knight Joins Sidley in London

Sidley Austin LLP announced today that Mark Knight has joined the firm as a partner in its London office. He will be a member of Sidley’s global Restructuring practice. Mr. Knight is experienced in leading complex, precedent- setting multijurisdictional restructurings on both the creditor and debtor sides.

Before joining Sidley, Mr. Knight served as a partner and general counsel of an investment platform that services non-performing loans in some of Europe’s most challenging restructuring jurisdictions, including Greece and Italy. Prior to this, Mr. Knight was a partner in the restructuring group of an international law firm where he advised clients on the acquisition, disposal and reorganization of distressed businesses.

James Conlan, global head of the Restructuring practice at Sidley, and Patrick Corr, firmwide Restructuring practice area team leader, said, “Mark Knight adds strength to our market-leading Restructuring practice.”

With 2,000 lawyers in 20 offices around the globe, Sidley is a premier legal adviser for clients across the spectrum of industries. Follow Sidley on Twitter @SidleyLaw.

