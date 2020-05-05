|
Result of Price/ Yield Based Auction of State Development Loans of State Governments/ UT
05/05/2020 | 04:19am EDT
May 05, 2020
|
|
Result of Price/ Yield Based Auction of State Development Loans of State
|
|
|
|
Governments/ UT
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sr.
|
|
Notified
|
Amount
|
|
Cut off Price/
|
|
|
State/ UT
|
amount
|
accepted
|
|
Tenor (Years)
|
|
No
|
|
(` Cr)
|
(` Cr)
|
|
|
yield
|
|
|
|
1.
|
Andhra Pradesh
|
1000
|
1000
|
|
|
5.89
|
|
5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1000
|
1000
|
|
|
6.35
|
|
7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2.
|
Gujarat #
|
1000
|
Nil
|
|
|
|
NA
|
|
NA
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3.
|
Haryana
|
1000
|
1000
|
|
|
4.75
|
|
2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1000
|
1000
|
|
|
6.24
|
|
6
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4.
|
Jammu and
|
500
|
500
|
|
|
6.79
|
|
10
|
|
Kashmir
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
5.
|
Kerala
|
500
|
500
|
|
|
5.09
|
|
3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
500
|
500
|
|
|
6.70
|
|
7.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
6.
|
Madhya Pradesh
|
1000
|
1000
|
|
|
6.69
|
|
10
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
7.
|
Punjab
|
500
|
500
|
|
|
6.80
|
|
6.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
8.
|
Rajasthan
|
1500
|
1500
|
|
|
6.71
|
|
10
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Re issue of 7.75%
|
|
|
|
1000
|
1000
|
|
107.81/6.6606
|
Tamil Nadu SDL
|
|
9.
|
Tamil Nadu
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2030
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Re issue of 5.76%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1000
|
1000
|
|
100.77/5.54
|
Tamil Nadu SDL
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2024
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
10.
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
500
|
500
|
|
|
6.69
|
|
10
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
12,000
|
11,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
# Gujarat has not accepted any amount in the auction
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Press Release : 2019-2020/2317
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ajit Prasad
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Director
Reserve Bank of India published this content on 05 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 May 2020 08:18:04 UTC
|
|