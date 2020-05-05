Log in
Result of Price/ Yield Based Auction of State Development Loans of State Governments/ UT

05/05/2020 | 04:19am EDT

�ेस�काशनीPRESS RELEASE

भारतीय �रज़वर्ब�क

संचारिवभाग, क� �ीयकायार्लय,एस.बी.एस.मागर्,मुंबई-400001

RESERVE BANK OF INDIA

वेबसाइट:www.rbi.org.in/hindi

_____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Website : www.rbi.org.in

Department of Communication,Central Office, S.B.S.Marg, Mumbai-400001

फोन/Phone:022- 22660502

ई-मेल/email:helpdoc@rbi.org.in

May 05, 2020

Result of Price/ Yield Based Auction of State Development Loans of State

Governments/ UT

Sr.

Notified

Amount

Cut off Price/

State/ UT

amount

accepted

Tenor (Years)

No

(` Cr)

(` Cr)

yield

1.

Andhra Pradesh

1000

1000

5.89

5

1000

1000

6.35

7

2.

Gujarat #

1000

Nil

NA

NA

3.

Haryana

1000

1000

4.75

2

1000

1000

6.24

6

4.

Jammu and

500

500

6.79

10

Kashmir

5.

Kerala

500

500

5.09

3

500

500

6.70

7.5

6.

Madhya Pradesh

1000

1000

6.69

10

7.

Punjab

500

500

6.80

6.5

8.

Rajasthan

1500

1500

6.71

10

Re issue of 7.75%

1000

1000

107.81/6.6606

Tamil Nadu SDL

9.

Tamil Nadu

2030

Re issue of 5.76%

1000

1000

100.77/5.54

Tamil Nadu SDL

2024

10.

Uttar Pradesh

500

500

6.69

10

Total

12,000

11,000

# Gujarat has not accepted any amount in the auction

Press Release : 2019-2020/2317

Ajit Prasad

Director

Disclaimer

Reserve Bank of India published this content on 05 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 May 2020 08:18:04 UTC
