Result of Riksbank certificate sale

Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our portfolios
United States
United Kingdom
France
Deutschland
Schweiz (DE)
Suisse (FR)
Settings
Dynamic quotes
OFF
ON
Markets
Equities
North America
Europe
Asia
Oceania
Middle East
»
More Equities
Indices
DOW JONES
S&P 500
NASDAQ 100
TSX COMP
FTSE 100
»
More Indexes
Currency / Forex
EUR / USD
GBP / USD
USD / JPY
USD / CAD
AUD / USD
»
More Currencies
Commodities
GOLD
Crude Oil (WTI)
Crude Oil (BRENT)
SILVER
PLATINUM
»
More Commodities
Trackers & ETF
Rankings and News
Advanced Search
News
Latest News
Companies
Markets
Economy
Currency / Forex
Commodities
Interest Rates
Business Leaders
Cryptocurrencies
Economic calendar
Listed company
Analyst reco.
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions
Financial calendar
Sector News
Energy
Basic Materials
Industrials
Consumer Cyclical
Consumer Non-Cyclical
Financials
Healthcare
Technology
Telecommunications Services
Utilities
Our View
All Analysis
Commentaries
Index Analysis
Stock Trading Strategies
Commodity Analysis
Forex Analysis
Stock Picks
All stock picks
Portfolios
My Portfolio
Virtual portfolios
MarketScreener Portfolios
USA Portfolio
European Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Screeners
Stock Screener Home
Fundamental Analysis
Top Investor Rating
Top Trading Rating
Top Consensus
Growth stocks
Yield stocks
Low valuations
Technical Analysis
Oversold stocks
Overbought stocks
Close to resistance
Close to support
Accumulation phase
Most volatile stocks
Watchlists
My Watchlists
Watchlists
Top Lists
Yield stocks
Growth stocks
Undervalued Stocks
Top / Flop
Top News
Most Read News
Hot News
Top Fundamentals
Top Capitalization
Top Yield
Top PER
Top Consensus
Top Fundamentals
Top Technicals
Top RSI
Unusual volumes
Top Gaps
Top STIM
Top Movers
Top USA
Top Canada
Top U.K.
Top Germany
Top Europe
Top Asia
Tools
Stock Screener
Dynamic chart
Financial calendar
Economic calendar
Sector research
Currency converter
Our Services
Premium Access
Discover our Services
MarketScreener Homepage
>
News
>
Companies
>
All News
News : Companies
Latest News
Companies
Markets
Economy & Forex
Commodities
Interest Rates
Business Leaders
Finance Professionals
Calendar
Sectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions
Result of Riksbank certificate sale
0
01/22/2019 | 04:16am EST
Send by mail :
Last Name :
Name :
From
*
:
To
*
:
(You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas)
Message :
*
Required fields
CERTIFICATE MATURITY
190130
FIXED RATE
-0.25 %
OFFERED VOLUME
452.000 BLN
TOTAL BID AMOUNT
413.000 BLN
ACCEPTED VOLUME
413.000 BLN
PERCENTAGE ALLOTTED
100.0000 %
NUMBER OF BIDS
11
DEPOSIT RATE
-1.00 %
LENDING RATE
0.50 %
© GlobeNewswire 2019
0
Latest news "Companies"
05:02a
MERCANTILE BANK CORPORATION
: Announces Strong Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results
PR
05:01a
AXFOOD
: Invitation to the presentation of Axfood's year-end report 2018
AQ
05:01a
Distilled Identity and Emerge Announce Technology Partnership to Solve Global Identity Crisis for Refugees
GL
05:01a
AI-Powered Procurement Software Company Xeeva Receives New Artificial Intelligence Technology Patent
GL
05:01a
LoRa Alliance Passes 100 LoRaWAN™ Network Operator Milestone with Coverage in 100 Countries
GL
05:01a
GENERAL CANNABIS
: Continues Expansion with Latest Office Opening in Los Angeles and Renovation of 15,000 Square Foot Denver Headquarters
AQ
05:01a
OXIS Energy at the Forefront as it Attracts Funding From Major Strategic Investors
PR
05:01a
GDS Appoints Jamie Khoo as Chief Operating Officer
GL
05:01a
MERCANTILE BANK CORPORATION
: Increases Regular Cash Dividend
PR
05:01a
AAIH Announces Inaugural Board of Directors and Officers After Formal Launch
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement
MOST READ NEWS
1
UBS GROUP
: UBS : sees bumpy road ahead after fourth quarter profit miss
2
Asian shares, oil skid on global growth worries
3
EASYJET
: EASYJET : Gatwick drone disruption cost easyJet nearly 15 million pounds
4
HEIDELBERG PHARMA AG
: HEIDELBERG PHARMA AG: Heidelberg Pharma Receives Milestone Payment From Partner Link He..
5
LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL
: LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL : raises full-year outlook after gaming-powered third quarter
More news
HOT NEWS
PETS AT HOME GROUP P.
+9.53%
Pets at Home : quarterly like-for-like revenue rises
UBS GROUP
-3.91%
UBS : sees bumpy road ahead after fourth-quarter profit miss
EASYJET
+4.99%
easyJet : Gatwick drone disruption cost easyJet nearly 15 million pounds
LOGITECH INTERNATION.
+1.78%
Logitech International : raises full-year outlook after gaming-powered third quarter
SWEDBANK
-0.98%
Swedbank : CEO Expands Role to Include Head of Swedish Banking
DIXONS CARPHONE
+1.05%
Dixons Carphone : turnaround plan makes a good start
More news
MarketScreener.com :
Markets
News
Our View
Stock Picks
Portfolios
Screeners
Watchlists
Top / Flop
Tools
Our Services
About :
Surperformance SAS
About us
Contact us
Advertisement
Legal information
Stay Connected :
Facebook
Twitter
Partners :
Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Best tweets
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.
Slave