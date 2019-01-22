Log in
Result of Riksbank certificate sale

01/22/2019 | 04:16am EST


CERTIFICATE MATURITY190130
FIXED RATE-0.25 %
OFFERED VOLUME452.000 BLN
TOTAL BID AMOUNT413.000 BLN
ACCEPTED VOLUME 413.000 BLN 
PERCENTAGE ALLOTTED     100.0000 %
NUMBER OF BIDS11
  
DEPOSIT RATE-1.00 %
LENDING RATE0.50 %


© GlobeNewswire 2019
