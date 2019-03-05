Log in
Result of Riksbank certificate sale

03/05/2019 | 04:16am EST


CERTIFICATE MATURITY190313
FIXED RATE-0.25 %
OFFERED VOLUME408.200 BLN
TOTAL BID AMOUNT448.900 BLN
ACCEPTED VOLUME 408.200 BLN 
PERCENTAGE ALLOTTED     90.9300 %
NUMBER OF BIDS10
  
DEPOSIT RATE-1.00 %
LENDING RATE0.50 %

