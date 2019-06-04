Log in
Result of Riksbank certificate sale
0
06/04/2019 | 04:16am EDT
CERTIFICATE MATURITY
190612
FIXED RATE
-0.25 %
OFFERED VOLUME
412.600 BLN
TOTAL BID AMOUNT
362.275 BLN
ACCEPTED VOLUME
362.275 BLN
PERCENTAGE ALLOTTED
100.0000 %
NUMBER OF BIDS
10
DEPOSIT RATE
-1.00 %
LENDING RATE
0.50 %
© GlobeNewswire 2019
0
