Result of Riksbank certificate sale

06/04/2019 | 04:16am EDT


CERTIFICATE MATURITY190612
FIXED RATE-0.25 %
OFFERED VOLUME412.600 BLN
TOTAL BID AMOUNT362.275 BLN
ACCEPTED VOLUME 362.275 BLN 
PERCENTAGE ALLOTTED     100.0000 %
NUMBER OF BIDS10
  
DEPOSIT RATE-1.00 %
LENDING RATE0.50 %


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
