Result of Riksbank certificate sale

06/25/2019 | 04:16am EDT


CERTIFICATE MATURITY190703
FIXED RATE-0.25 %
OFFERED VOLUME413.500 BLN
TOTAL BID AMOUNT435.800 BLN
ACCEPTED VOLUME 413.500 BLN 
PERCENTAGE ALLOTTED     94.8830 %
NUMBER OF BIDS8
  
DEPOSIT RATE-1.00 %
LENDING RATE0.50 %

© GlobeNewswire 2019
About