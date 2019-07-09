Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Result of Riksbank certificate sale

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/09/2019 | 04:16am EDT


CERTIFICATE MATURITY190717
FIXED RATE-0.25 %
OFFERED VOLUME413.0 BLN
TOTAL BID AMOUNT379.2 BLN
ACCEPTED VOLUME 379.2 BLN 
PERCENTAGE ALLOTTED     100.0 %
NUMBER OF BIDS9
  
DEPOSIT RATE-1,000 %
LENDING RATE0,500 %

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
05:03aINTERMARINE (IMMSI GROUP) : handover of the Angelo Cabrini patrol boat to the Italian Navy
PU
05:03aELIA SYSTEM OPERATOR : Successful Go-live of Multiple NEMO Arrangements (MNA) in Central West Europe (CWE)
PU
05:01aDeutsche Bank shares slide again on skepticism about turnaround
RE
05:01aDEFENSE METALS CORP : . Files Amended Technical Report
AQ
05:01aKAMUX OYJ : continues to expand in Sweden - showroom no. 19 to be opened in Stockholm
AQ
05:01aKAMUX OYJ : continues to expand in Sweden - showroom no. 18 to be opened in Halmstad
AQ
05:01aORACLE : Pepkor Europe Selects Oracle Cloud as a Platform for Growth
PR
05:01aAxcient's Business Availability Solutions Now Available Through Zedsphere
GL
05:01aGiving Days on GiveGab Raised Over $132 Million This Spring
GL
05:01aPretivm Exploration and Brucejack Update
GL
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S., China to relaunch talks with little changed since deal fell apart
2COVESTRO AG : BASF shares tumble after chemicals giant slashes outlook
3ABB LTD : ABB : pays up to $470 million to ditch solar converter business
4BASF SE : BASF : Cost-cutting BASF slashes outlook for 2019 blaming economic slowdown
5Richard Branson's Virgin Galactic plans to go public - source

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About