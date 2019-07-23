Log in
Result of Riksbank certificate sale
0
07/23/2019 | 04:16am EDT
CERTIFICATE MATURITY
190731
FIXED RATE
-0.25 %
OFFERED VOLUME
413.000 BLN
TOTAL BID AMOUNT
383.350 BLN
ACCEPTED VOLUME
383.350 BLN
PERCENTAGE ALLOTTED
100.0000 %
NUMBER OF BIDS
9
DEPOSIT RATE
-1.00 %
LENDING RATE
0.50 %
© GlobeNewswire 2019
0
Slave