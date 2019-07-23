Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Result of Riksbank certificate sale

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/23/2019 | 04:16am EDT


CERTIFICATE MATURITY190731
FIXED RATE-0.25 %
OFFERED VOLUME413.000 BLN
TOTAL BID AMOUNT383.350 BLN
ACCEPTED VOLUME 383.350 BLN 
PERCENTAGE ALLOTTED     100.0000 %
NUMBER OF BIDS9
  
DEPOSIT RATE-1.00 %
LENDING RATE0.50 %


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
04:30aGAZIT GLOBE : to acquire all remaining minority shareholder interests in subsidiary Atrium
PU
04:30aKAROON ENERGY : Appendix 3B
PU
04:30aRHEINMETALL AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
04:30aSPI Energy Enters into a Framework Agreement to Acquire Up To 21MW of Solar Project Portfolio in Oregon
GL
04:27aJRJR33 : Seth Patin CEO of LogistiVIEW Discusses Safer Warehouses with Increased Picking Accuracy this Holiday Season
AQ
04:25aCORCENTRIC : Five Key Takeaways From Matt Clark
PU
04:25aLAKE RESOURCES NL : Prospectus Opens in a new Window
PU
04:25aBANCO SANTANDER : Press release regarding the Extraordinary General Shareholders' meeting held today
PU
04:25aUBER TECHNOLOGIES : China's Neolix to trial autonomous vehicles in Saudi, UAE
RE
04:20aNISSAN MOTOR : 5 ways EVs can transform mobile retail
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1INTEL CORPORATION : Trump agrees to prompt responses to license requests for Huawei sales
2UBS GROUP : Diversity helps UBS defy banking gloom with profit rise
3CONTINENTAL AG : CONTINENTAL : Cuts 2019 Outlook on Global Car Production Slump
4DAIMLER AG : DAIMLER : China's BAIC buys 5% Daimler stake to cement alliance
5BANCO SANTANDER : BANCO SANTANDER : Popular costs and weak UK push Santander profit 18% lower

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group