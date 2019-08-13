Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Result of Riksbank certificate sale

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/13/2019 | 04:15am EDT


CERTIFICATE MATURITY190821
FIXED RATE-0.25 %
OFFERED VOLUME413.000 BLN
TOTAL BID AMOUNT417.150 BLN
ACCEPTED VOLUME 413.000 BLN 
PERCENTAGE ALLOTTED     99.0050 %
NUMBER OF BIDS8
  
DEPOSIT RATE-1.00 %
LENDING RATE0.50 %


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
04:47aCLUFF NATURAL RESOURCES : Completion of Farm-out of Licence P2437 (154.14kB)
PU
04:47aBRITISH LAND : Meadowhall's strong footfall growth draws in new brands
PU
04:44aIndia to Reconsider Single Citizenship Policy as ‘Global Indians' Continue to Dominate International Business
BU
04:42aISS : divests activities in Israel
PU
04:42aSTAR ENTERTAINMENT : Notification of substantial shareholding - Yarra
PU
04:42aUEM BERHAD : Edgenta Partners with Common Ground to Introduce a Modern Coworking Experience at its Kuala Lumpur Headquarters
PU
04:41aGlobal Military Drones Market Value Is Expected To Reach $19.04 B By 2022
AQ
04:37aDETERMINE : With Implementations, it is Location, Location, Location.
PU
04:37aGLOBALDATA : Undiagnosed cases contribute substantially to the burden of allergic rhinitis
PU
04:37aPRESS RELEASE : H1 2019 Financial Results
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BURFORD CAPITAL LIMITED : BURFORD CAPITAL : Britain's FCA looking into Muddy Waters short attack on Burford Ca..
2CMC MARKETS PLC : Plus500 profit tanks, regulatory threat looms in Australia
3AAREAL BANK : AAREAL BANK GROUP REMAINS ON TRACK IN THE SECOND QUARTER: net interest income remains stable whi..
4ALK-ABELLO A/S : Six-month interim report (Q2) 2019
5HENKEL AG & CO KGAA : HENKEL : Cuts Full-Year Growth Outlook; 2Q Earnings Fell

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group