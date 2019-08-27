Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Result of Riksbank certificate sale

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/27/2019 | 04:15am EDT


CERTIFICATE MATURITY190904
FIXED RATE-0.25 %
OFFERED VOLUME414.500 BLN
TOTAL BID AMOUNT466.000 BLN
ACCEPTED VOLUME 414.500 BLN 
PERCENTAGE ALLOTTED     88.948 %
NUMBER OF BIDS10
  
DEPOSIT RATE-1.00 %
LENDING RATE0.50 %

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
05:15aBank of Communications 1st Half Net Profit Increased 4.9%
DJ
05:15aNAVIGANT RESEARCH : Report Shows Asia Pacific Is Expected to Be the Largest Market for Energy Storage Software Platforms, Accounting for $10.7 Billion in Revenue in the Next Decade
BU
05:13aAVIA : Competition Council allows UAE company Procyone to acquire Latvia's Smart Aviation Holdings
AQ
05:09aTrump says China trade deal coming, Beijing calls for resolution of dispute
RE
05:07aFRONTLINE : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05:06aExpensive assets make Nestle picky on M&A - CFO
RE
05:05aBLACKROCK ENERGY&RESOURCES INCM TRST : Energy and Resources Income Trust Plc - Portfolio Update
PR
05:03aM REAL OYJ A SHARE : Metsä Board to apply for an environmental permit for the planned new recovery boiler at its Husum mill in Sweden
AQ
05:03aPARTNER COMMUNICATIONS : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05:03aIGI : Reports Rising GWP and Growth in Key Lines of Business in Half-Year 2019 Results
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Trump says China trade deal coming, Beijing calls for resolution of dispute
2J&J liable for $572 million in Oklahoma opioid epidemic trial; shares rise
3POLYMETAL INTERNATIONAL : POLYMETAL INTERNATIONAL PLC: Interim dividend declaration of US$ 0.20 per share
4ASTRAZENECA : ASTRAZENECA : U.S. FDA gives fast track status to AstraZeneca's diabetes drug Farxiga
5CELGENE CORPORATION : Celgene, Bristol Clear Way For Merger -- WSJ

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group