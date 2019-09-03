Log in
Result of Riksbank certificate sale

09/03/2019 | 04:16am EDT


CERTIFICATE MATURITY190911
FIXED RATE-0.25 %
OFFERED VOLUME416.800 BLN
TOTAL BID AMOUNT434.800 BLN
ACCEPTED VOLUME 416.800 BLN 
PERCENTAGE ALLOTTED     95.8600 %
NUMBER OF BIDS9
  
DEPOSIT RATE-1.00 %
LENDING RATE0.50 %


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
