Result of Riksbank certificate sale

09/17/2019 | 04:15am EDT


CERTIFICATE MATURITY190925
FIXED RATE-0.25 %
OFFERED VOLUME418.600 BLN
TOTAL BID AMOUNT390.100 BLN
ACCEPTED VOLUME 390.100 BLN 
PERCENTAGE ALLOTTED     100.0000 %
NUMBER OF BIDS9
  
DEPOSIT RATE-1.00 %
LENDING RATE0.50 %


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
