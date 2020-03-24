Log in
Result of Riksbank certificate sale
0
03/24/2020
CERTIFICATE MATURITY
200401
FIXED RATE
0.00 %
OFFERED VOLUME
393.100 BLN
TOTAL BID AMOUNT
370.450 BLN
ACCEPTED VOLUME
370.450 BLN
PERCENTAGE ALLOTTED
100.0000 %
NUMBER OF BIDS
12
DEPOSIT RATE
-0.10 %
LENDING RATE
0.20 %
© GlobeNewswire 2020
0
