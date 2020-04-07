Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Result of Riksbank certificate sale

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/07/2020 | 04:15am EDT


CERTIFICATE MATURITY200415
FIXED RATE0.00 %
OFFERED VOLUME383.500 BLN
TOTAL BID AMOUNT631.200 BLN
ACCEPTED VOLUME 383.500 BLN 
PERCENTAGE ALLOTTED     60.7570 %
NUMBER OF BIDS13
  
DEPOSIT RATE-0.10 %
LENDING RATE0.20 %


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
05:01aHOIST FINANCE PUBL : Notice of the Annual General Meeting in Hoist Finance AB (publ)
AQ
05:01aHANDICARE PUBL : Group's Annual and Sustainability Report 2019 has been published
AQ
05:01aKONECRANES : has concluded its employee cooperation negotiations in Finland
AQ
05:01aADDLIFE PUBL : Notice to attend the Annual General Meeting of AddLife AB (publ)
AQ
05:01aCERTARA : Launches COVID-19 Pharmacology Online Resource Center
BU
05:01aBERKSHIRE HATHAWAY SPECIALTY INSURANCE : Names Michael Pille Head of Healthcare Underwriting in Germany
BU
05:01aWriting and Marking Instruments Market 2020-2024| Growing Emphasis on Product Personalization to Boost Market Growth | Technavio
BU
05:01aBusiness capital adds senior executive to team
GL
05:00aNOVOZYMES A/S : Company announcement
AQ
05:00aRoyal dutch shell plc - report on payments to government for the year 2019
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1CEMEX, S.A.B. DE C.V. : CEMEX B DE C : resumes Mexico operations after brief pause due to coronavirus
2WM MORRISON SUPERMARKETS PLC : Britain's supermarkets wrestle with coronavirus demand conundrum
3WIZZ AIR HOLDINGS PLC : WIZZ AIR : As coronavirus hits tourism, Wizz Air finds new role
4SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD. : SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : first-quarter beats estimates; chips likely to prop up v..
5CARNIVAL PLC : Carnival's Shares Soar on Saudi Stake -- WSJ

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group