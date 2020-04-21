Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Result of Riksbank certificate sale

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/21/2020 | 04:15am EDT


CERTIFICATE MATURITY200429
FIXED RATE0.00 %
OFFERED VOLUME381.5 BLN
TOTAL BID AMOUNT907.2 BLN
ACCEPTED VOLUME 381.5 BLN 
PERCENTAGE ALLOTTED     42.0520 %
NUMBER OF BIDS12
  
DEPOSIT RATE-0.10 %
LENDING RATE0.20 %

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
04:50aSVM UK EMERGING FUND : s) in Company
PR
04:49aPHILIPS NV : Deutsche Bank reiterates its Buy rating
MD
04:48aBAYER AG : Deutsche Bank gives a Buy rating
MD
04:48aSGL CARBON : receives contract for battery enclosure from BMW Group
PU
04:45aLEG IMMOBILIEN AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
04:45aEPIGENOMICS AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
EQ
04:45aSARTORIUS VORZUEGE : JP Morgan maintains a Buy rating
MD
04:44aFerrari rolls out coronavirus testing to get staff ready for work
RE
04:44aNORGES BANK : - Form - 8.3 Allergan PLC
PR
04:43aStat'o'book – Statistical Overview of Slovenia 2020
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1PEUGEOT : Peugeot maker PSA says demand to fall sharply, keeps margin goal
2SAP SE : SAP : 1Q Operating Profit, Revenue Increased
3ASSOCIATED BRITISH FOODS PLC : ASSOCIATED BRITISH FOODS : Primark owner AB Foods omits dividend to save cash i..
4DANONE : DANONE: Resilience amid COVID-19
5ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE : ELECTRICITE DE FRANCE : EDF welcomes the french State Council's decision to reject int..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group