Result of Riksbank certificate sale

Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
United States
United Kingdom
Canada
France
Deutschland
Schweiz (DE)
Suisse (FR)
Settings
Dynamic quotes
OFF
ON
Markets
Equities
North America
Europe
Asia
Oceania
Middle East
»
More Equities
Indexes
DOW JONES
S&P 500
NASDAQ 100
TSX COMP
FTSE 100
»
More Indexes
Currency / Forex
EUR / USD
GBP / USD
USD / JPY
USD / CAD
AUD / USD
»
More Currencies
Commodities
GOLD
Crude Oil (WTI)
Crude Oil (BRENT)
SILVER
PLATINUM
»
More Commodities
Trackers & ETF
Rankings and News
Advanced Search
News
Latest News
Companies
Markets
Economy
Currency / Forex
Commodities
Interest Rates
Business Leaders
Cryptocurrencies
Economic calendar
Listed company
Analyst reco.
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions
Financial calendar
Sector News
Energy
Basic Materials
Industrials
Consumer Cyclical
Consumer Non-Cyclical
Financials
Healthcare
Technology
Telecommunications Services
Utilities
Analysis
All Analysis
Must Read
Daily briefing
Weekly market update
Stock Trading Strategies
Stock Picks
All stock picks
Subscribe
Portfolios
My Portfolio
Virtual portfolios
MarketScreener Portfolios
USA Portfolio
European Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Watchlists
My Watchlists
Watchlists
My previous session
My most visited
Most popular
Investment Strategies
Yield stocks
Growth stocks
Undervalued Stocks
Investment themes
Green Energie
In Vino Veritas
The Vegan Market
French state ownership
Education
Water
Sin stocks
Biotechnology
At the foot of the Mont Blanc
Top / Flop
Top News
Most Read News
Hot News
Top Fundamentals
Top Capitalization
Top Yield
Top PER
Top Consensus
Top Fundamentals
Top Technicals
Top RSI
Unusual volumes
Top Gaps
Top STIM
Breakouts
Trends
Top Movers
Top USA
Top Canada
Top U.K.
Top Germany
Top Europe
Top Asia
Screeners
Investment selections
Green Energie
In Vino Veritas
The Vegan Market
French state ownership
Education
Water
Technical Rankings
Oversold stocks
Overbought stocks
Close to resistance
Close to support
Accumulation phase
Most volatile stocks
Fundamental Rankings
Top Investor Rating
Top Trading Rating
Top Consensus
Growth stocks
Yield stocks
Low valuations
Stock Screener Home
My Screeners
All my stocks
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Tools
MarketScreener tools
Stock Screener
iPhone App
Expert tools
Stock Screener PRO
Portfolio Creator
Event Screener
Dynamic chart
Financial calendar
Economic calendar
Sector research
Guides thématiques
Currency converter
ProRealTime Trading
Our Services
MarketScreener Portfolios
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Our Stock Picks
Thematic Investment Lists
Stock Screener
MarketScreener Homepage
>
News
>
Companies
>
All News
News : Companies
Latest News
Companies
Markets
Economy & Forex
Commodities
Interest Rates
Business Leaders
Finance Pro.
Calendar
Sectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions
Result of Riksbank certificate sale
0
04/21/2020 | 04:15am EDT
Send by mail :
Last Name :
First name :
From
*
:
To
*
:
(You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas)
Message :
*
Required fields
CERTIFICATE MATURITY
200429
FIXED RATE
0.00 %
OFFERED VOLUME
381.5 BLN
TOTAL BID AMOUNT
907.2 BLN
ACCEPTED VOLUME
381.5 BLN
PERCENTAGE ALLOTTED
42.0520 %
NUMBER OF BIDS
12
DEPOSIT RATE
-0.10 %
LENDING RATE
0.20 %
© GlobeNewswire 2020
0
Latest news "Companies"
04:50a
SVM UK EMERGING FUND
: s) in Company
PR
04:49a
PHILIPS NV
: Deutsche Bank reiterates its Buy rating
MD
04:48a
BAYER AG
: Deutsche Bank gives a Buy rating
MD
04:48a
SGL CARBON
: receives contract for battery enclosure from BMW Group
PU
04:45a
LEG IMMOBILIEN AG
: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
04:45a
EPIGENOMICS AG
: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
EQ
04:45a
SARTORIUS VORZUEGE
: JP Morgan maintains a Buy rating
MD
04:44a
Ferrari rolls out coronavirus testing to get staff ready for work
RE
04:44a
NORGES BANK
: - Form - 8.3 Allergan PLC
PR
04:43a
Stat'o'book – Statistical Overview of Slovenia 2020
PU
Latest news "Companies"
MOST READ NEWS
1
PEUGEOT
: Peugeot maker PSA says demand to fall sharply, keeps margin goal
2
SAP SE
: SAP : 1Q Operating Profit, Revenue Increased
3
ASSOCIATED BRITISH FOODS PLC
: ASSOCIATED BRITISH FOODS : Primark owner AB Foods omits dividend to save cash i..
4
DANONE
: DANONE: Resilience amid COVID-19
5
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE
: ELECTRICITE DE FRANCE : EDF welcomes the french State Council's decision to reject int..
More news
HOT NEWS
SWISS RE
-8.89%
Swiss Re : Appoints Matthias Grass as CFO at Swiss Re Corporate Solutions
TELE2 AB (PUBL)
-7.00%
Tele2 publ : Postpones Proposed Extraordinary Dividend and Suspends 2020 Guidance
ADMIRAL GROUP PLC
+3.33%
Admiral : Insurer Admiral offers refunds to customers driving less due to lockdown
CALISEN PLC
+2.33%
Calisen : UK's Calisen sees slowing growth as lockdown forces installation halt
TELECOM ITALIA S.P.A.
-2.78%
Italy government proposes new term of office for Eni, Enel CEOs
TOTAL S.A.
-3.98%
Total : Given the State of Health Emergency, the Combined Shareholders' Meeting on May 29, 2020 Will Be Held as a Closed Session
More news
Categories
Indexes
Equities
Currencies
Commodities
Trackers / ETF
News
Analysis
Video
Free services
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Newsletters and notifications
New member
Mobile App
iPhone - iPad
SOLUTIONS
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Stock screener
Stock Picks
Investment themes
Tools
Subscribe as customer
About
Surperformance SAS
Contact
Legal information
Stock Market Quotes
Interactive brokers
Offre Binck
Best of des tweets
Stock Market News
Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group
Master