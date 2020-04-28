Log in
News : Companies
Result of Riksbank certificate sale
0
04/28/2020 | 04:15am EDT
CERTIFICATE MATURITY
200506
FIXED RATE
0.00 %
OFFERED VOLUME
380.000 BLN
TOTAL BID AMOUNT
917.050 BLN
ACCEPTED VOLUME
380.000 BLN
PERCENTAGE ALLOTTED
41.4370 %
NUMBER OF BIDS
14
DEPOSIT RATE
-0.10 %
LENDING RATE
0.20 %
© GlobeNewswire 2020
0
