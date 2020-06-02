Result of Riksbank certificate sale

Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
United States
United Kingdom
Canada
France
Deutschland
Schweiz (DE)
Suisse (FR)
Settings
Dynamic quotes
OFF
ON
Markets
Equities
North America
Europe
Asia
Oceania
Middle East
»
More Equities
Indexes
DOW JONES
S&P 500
NASDAQ 100
TSX COMP
FTSE 100
»
More Indexes
Currency / Forex
EUR / USD
GBP / USD
USD / JPY
USD / CAD
AUD / USD
»
More Currencies
Commodities
GOLD
Crude Oil (WTI)
Crude Oil (BRENT)
SILVER
PLATINUM
»
More Commodities
Trackers & ETF
Rankings and News
Advanced Search
News
Latest News
Companies
Markets
Economy
Currency / Forex
Commodities
Interest Rates
Business Leaders
Cryptocurrencies
Economic calendar
Listed company
Analyst reco.
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions
Financial calendar
Sector News
Energy
Basic Materials
Industrials
Consumer Cyclical
Consumer Non-Cyclical
Financials
Healthcare
Technology
Telecommunications Services
Utilities
Analysis
All Analysis
Must Read
Daily briefing
Weekly market update
Stock Trading Strategies
Stock Picks
All stock picks
Subscribe
Portfolios
My Portfolio
Virtual portfolios
MarketScreener Portfolios
USA Portfolio
European Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Watchlists
My Watchlists
Watchlists
My previous session
My most visited
Most popular
Investment Strategies
Yield stocks
Growth stocks
Undervalued Stocks
Investment themes
At the foot of the Mont Blanc
Place your bets
Ageing Population
Robotics
Cybersecurity
Financial Data
Gold and Silver
Strategic Metals
The Cannabis Industry
Top / Flop
Top News
Most Read News
Hot News
Top Fundamentals
Top Capitalization
Top Yield
Top PER
Top Consensus
Top Fundamentals
Top Technicals
Top RSI
Unusual volumes
Top Gaps
Top STIM
Breakouts
Trends
Top Movers
Top USA
Top Canada
Top U.K.
Top Germany
Top Europe
Top Asia
Screeners
Investment selections
At the foot of the Mont Blanc
Place your bets
Ageing Population
Robotics
Cybersecurity
Financial Data
Technical Rankings
Oversold stocks
Overbought stocks
Close to resistance
Close to support
Accumulation phase
Most volatile stocks
Fundamental Rankings
Top Investor Rating
Top Trading Rating
Top Consensus
Growth stocks
Yield stocks
Low valuations
Stock Screener Home
My Screeners
All my stocks
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Tools
MarketScreener tools
Stock Screener
iPhone App
Expert tools
Stock Screener PRO
Portfolio Creator
Event Screener
Dynamic chart
Financial calendar
Economic calendar
Sector research
Guides thématiques
Currency converter
ProRealTime Trading
Our Services
MarketScreener Portfolios
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Our Stock Picks
Thematic Investment Lists
Stock Screener
MarketScreener Homepage
>
News
>
Companies
>
All News
News : Companies
Latest News
Companies
Markets
Economy & Forex
Commodities
Interest Rates
Business Leaders
Finance Pro.
Calendar
Sectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions
Result of Riksbank certificate sale
0
06/02/2020 | 04:15am EDT
Send by mail :
Last Name :
First name :
From
*
:
To
*
:
(You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas)
Message :
*
Required fields
CERTIFICATE MATURITY
200610
FIXED RATE
0.00 %
OFFERED VOLUME
380.000 BLN
TOTAL BID AMOUNT
1350.900 BLN
ACCEPTED VOLUME
380.000 BLN
PERCENTAGE ALLOTTED
28.1290 %
NUMBER OF BIDS
14
DEPOSIT RATE
-0.10 %
LENDING RATE
0.20 %
© GlobeNewswire 2020
0
Latest news "Companies"
05:21a
In Hungary, protecting human lives cannot be a question of healthcare capacity
PU
05:21a
Danger of epidemic has not gone away yet
PU
05:21a
INNOTEK
: 24th Annual General Meeting To Be Held On 3 June 2020 - Responses To Substantial And Relevant Questions
PU
05:20a
PJSC MAGNITOGORSK IRON AND STEEL WORKS
: MMK announces the AGM results
EQ
05:18a
Qatar Petroleum's $19 billion LNG vessel order boon for South Korean shipbuilders
RE
05:17a
China auto sales growth seen for 2nd straight month, boosting recovery hopes
RE
05:16a
P&O CRUISES
: extends pause in operations for all sailings until October 15, 2020
PR
05:16a
CARNIVAL &
: P&O Cruises - P&O Cruises extends pause in operations until October 15
PR
05:09a
Finance chief who guided Tesco from scandal to turnaround to retire
RE
05:09a
GEELY'S POLESTAR PLANS CHINA SHOWROOM EXPANSION TO COMPETE WITH TESLA
: sources
RE
Latest news "Companies"
MOST READ NEWS
1
FACEBOOK
: Facebook staffers walk out saying Trump's posts should be reined in
2
VOLKSWAGEN AG
: VOLKSWAGEN : U.S. court refuses to shield Volkswagen in diesel scandal lawsuits
3
TESLA, INC.
: GEELY'S POLESTAR PLANS CHINA SHOWROOM EXPANSION TO COMPETE WITH TESLA: sources
4
CARD FACTORY PLC
: CARD FACTORY : plans to reopen 10% of its stores as lockdown boosts online sales
5
Sell, stow or dump? Retailers wrestle with mountain of unsold stock
More news
HOT NEWS
VOLKSWAGEN AG
+6.13%
Volkswagen Closes $2.6 Billion Investment in Argo AI
HELLA GMBH & CO. KGA.
+8.21%
HELLA KGAA HUECK & CO : Jefferies remains its Buy rating
CARD FACTORY PLC
-1.82%
Card Factory : plans to reopen 10% of its stores as lockdown boosts online sales
HEIDELBERGCEMENT AG
+6.05%
HEIDELBERGCEMENT AG : JP Morgan reaffirms its Sell rating
CONTINENTAL AG
+6.35%
CONTINENTAL AG : Goldman Sachs remains Neutral
SAINT-GOBAIN
+3.42%
SAINT GOBAIN : Upgraded to Buy by JP Morgan
More news
Categories
Indexes
Equities
Currencies
Commodities
Trackers / ETF
News
Analysis
Video
Free services
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Newsletters and notifications
New member
Mobile App
iPhone - iPad
SOLUTIONS
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Stock screener
Stock Picks
Investment themes
Tools
Subscribe as customer
About
Surperformance SAS
Contact
Legal information
Stock Market Quotes
Interactive brokers
Offre Binck
Best of des tweets
Stock Market News
Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group
Slave