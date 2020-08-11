Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Result of Riksbank certificate sale

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/11/2020 | 09:15am BST


CERTIFICATE MATURITY200819
FIXED RATE0.00 %
OFFERED VOLUME380 BLN
TOTAL BID AMOUNT1454.4 BLN
ACCEPTED VOLUME 380 BLN 
PERCENTAGE ALLOTTED     26.1280 %
NUMBER OF BIDS14
  
DEPOSIT RATE-0.10 %
LENDING RATE0.10 %

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
04:35aDO & CO AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Release according to Article 135, Section 2 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
04:34aAUSNET SERVICES : Environment Effects Statement process set to begin for the Western Victoria Transmission Network Project
PU
04:34aOIL INDIA : Blowout at Baghjan OIL Well, status as on 11.08.2020
PU
04:34aOIL INDIA : Blowout at Baghjan OIL Well, status as on 10.08.2020
PU
04:34aOIL INDIA : Blowout at Baghjan OIL Well, status as on 09.08.2020
PU
04:34aOIL INDIA : Blowout at Baghjan OIL Well, status as on 08.08.2020
PU
04:34aM&G : continues temporary suspension of Property Portfolio
PU
04:34aGLOBALCAPITAL P L C : Postponement of date of AGM
PU
04:34aRUICHENG CHINA MEDIA : Change of head office and principal place of business in the people's republic of china
PU
04:34aAMANAT : Reports Financial Results for 1H 2020
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1ZALANDO SE : ZALANDO : reports big jump in brands using its services
2BAYER AG : BAYER AG : Receives a Buy rating from Berenberg
3NOVO NORDISK A/S : NOVO NORDISK : Receives a Buy rating from Goldman Sachs
4NUTRIEN LTD. : NUTRIEN : cuts 2020 adjusted profit forecast on weak ammonia prices
5WASHINGTON PRIME GROUP INC. : WASHINGTON PRIME : Announces Second Quarter 2020 Results

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group