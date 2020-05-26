Log in
Result of Riksbank reversed auctions SEK Municipal Bonds

05/26/2020 | 05:30am EDT

Result of Riksbank reversed auctions SEK Municipal Bonds



Results of auctions Municipal Bonds       
           
Aggregate          
           
Auction date5/26/2020         
Maturity2022         
Tendered volume, mln SEK750 +/- 750         
Volume offered, mln SEK1,600         
Volume bought, mln SEK100         
Number of bids4         
Number of accepted bids1         
           
Credit Class 1          
           
Maturity, QuarterQ1 Maturity, QuarterQ2 Maturity, QuarterQ3 Maturity, QuarterQ4
Volume Offered, mln SEK0 Volume Offered, mln SEK0 Volume Offered, mln SEK0 Volume Offered, mln SEK0
Volume bought, mln SEK0 Volume bought, mln SEK0 Volume bought, mln SEK0 Volume bought, mln SEK0
Number of bids0 Number of bids0 Number of bids0 Number of bids0
Number of accepted bids0 Number of accepted bids0 Number of accepted bids0 Number of accepted bids0
Average yield- Average yield- Average yield- Average yield-
Lowest accepted yield- Lowest accepted yield- Lowest accepted yield- Lowest accepted yield-
Highest yield- Highest yield- Highest yield- Highest yield-
% accepted at lowest yield- % accepted at lowest yield- % accepted at lowest yield- % accepted at lowest yield-
           
Credit Class 2          
           
Maturity, QuarterQ1 Maturity, QuarterQ2 Maturity, QuarterQ3 Maturity, QuarterQ4
Volume Offered, mln SEK1.400 Volume Offered, mln SEK200 Volume Offered, mln SEK0 Volume Offered, mln SEK0
Volume bought, mln SEK0 Volume bought, mln SEK100 Volume bought, mln SEK0 Volume bought, mln SEK0
Number of bids2 Number of bids2 Number of bids0 Number of bids0
Number of accepted bids0 Number of accepted bids1 Number of accepted bids0 Number of accepted bids0
Average yield- Average yield0.050% Average yield- Average yield-
Lowest accepted yield- Lowest accepted yield0.050% Lowest accepted yield- Lowest accepted yield-
Highest yield- Highest yield0.050% Highest yield- Highest yield-
% accepted at lowest yield- % accepted at lowest yield100.00 % accepted at lowest yield- % accepted at lowest yield-



 























 

 

 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
