Result of Riksbank reversed auctions SEK Municipal Bonds
|Results of auctions Municipal Bonds
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Aggregate
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Auction date
|5/26/2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Maturity
|2022
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Tendered volume, mln SEK
|750 +/- 750
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Volume offered, mln SEK
|1,600
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Volume bought, mln SEK
|100
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Number of bids
|4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Number of accepted bids
|1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Credit Class 1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Maturity, Quarter
|Q1
|
|Maturity, Quarter
|Q2
|
|Maturity, Quarter
|Q3
|
|Maturity, Quarter
|Q4
|Volume Offered, mln SEK
|0
|
|Volume Offered, mln SEK
|0
|
|Volume Offered, mln SEK
|0
|
|Volume Offered, mln SEK
|0
|Volume bought, mln SEK
|0
|
|Volume bought, mln SEK
|0
|
|Volume bought, mln SEK
|0
|
|Volume bought, mln SEK
|0
|Number of bids
|0
|
|Number of bids
|0
|
|Number of bids
|0
|
|Number of bids
|0
|Number of accepted bids
|0
|
|Number of accepted bids
|0
|
|Number of accepted bids
|0
|
|Number of accepted bids
|0
|Average yield
|-
|
|Average yield
|-
|
|Average yield
|-
|
|Average yield
|-
|Lowest accepted yield
|-
|
|Lowest accepted yield
|-
|
|Lowest accepted yield
|-
|
|Lowest accepted yield
|-
|Highest yield
|-
|
|Highest yield
|-
|
|Highest yield
|-
|
|Highest yield
|-
|% accepted at lowest yield
|-
|
|% accepted at lowest yield
|-
|
|% accepted at lowest yield
|-
|
|% accepted at lowest yield
|-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Credit Class 2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Maturity, Quarter
|Q1
|
|Maturity, Quarter
|Q2
|
|Maturity, Quarter
|Q3
|
|Maturity, Quarter
|Q4
|Volume Offered, mln SEK
|1.400
|
|Volume Offered, mln SEK
|200
|
|Volume Offered, mln SEK
|0
|
|Volume Offered, mln SEK
|0
|Volume bought, mln SEK
|0
|
|Volume bought, mln SEK
|100
|
|Volume bought, mln SEK
|0
|
|Volume bought, mln SEK
|0
|Number of bids
|2
|
|Number of bids
|2
|
|Number of bids
|0
|
|Number of bids
|0
|Number of accepted bids
|0
|
|Number of accepted bids
|1
|
|Number of accepted bids
|0
|
|Number of accepted bids
|0
|Average yield
|-
|
|Average yield
|0.050%
|
|Average yield
|-
|
|Average yield
|-
|Lowest accepted yield
|-
|
|Lowest accepted yield
|0.050%
|
|Lowest accepted yield
|-
|
|Lowest accepted yield
|-
|Highest yield
|-
|
|Highest yield
|0.050%
|
|Highest yield
|-
|
|Highest yield
|-
|% accepted at lowest yield
|-
|
|% accepted at lowest yield
|100.00
|
|% accepted at lowest yield
|-
|
|% accepted at lowest yield
|-