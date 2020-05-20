Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Result of Riksbank´s purchases of Commercial Paper

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/20/2020 | 03:45am EDT
Auction date200520
Requested volume, SEK mln4,000


Credit rating class1
Term3M
Requested volume, SEK mln1,000 +/-
Fixed purchase rate0.55 %
Total bid amount, SEK mln0,000
Prel. accepted volume, SEK mln0,000
Percentage alloted100.00 %
Number of bids0


Credit rating class1
Term6M
Requested volume, SEK mln1,000 +/-
Fixed purchase rate0.65 %
Total bid amount, SEK mln0,000
Prel. accepted volume, SEK mln0,000
Percentage alloted100.00 %
Number of bids0

 

Credit rating class2
Term3M
Requested volume, SEK mln1,000 +/-
Fixed purchase rate0.85 %
Total bid amount, SEK mln150
Prel. accepted volume, SEK mln150
Percentage alloted100.00 %
Number of bids1


Credit rating class2
Term6M
Requested volume, SEK mln1,000 +/-
Fixed purchase rate0.95 %
Total bid amount, SEK mln0,000
Prel. accepted volume, SEK mln0,000
Percentage alloted100.00 %
Number of bids0

 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
04:10aROLLS-ROYCE : Gets a Buy rating from Jefferies
MD
04:10aFRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
04:09aTEXAS INSTRUMENTS : Transcript
PU
04:09aLIBERTY GLOBAL : announces new joint venture – Liberty ChargeLiberty Global Ventures and Zouk Capital today announce a joint venture partnership, Liberty Charge, which will roll out on-street...
PU
04:09aORANGE : Combined Shareholders' Meeting held on 19 May 2020
GL
04:08aKYUSHU ELECTRIC POWER INCORPORATED : 2nd Kyushu Electric reactor halted over delayed antiterror steps
AQ
04:06aHigher Raw Materials Costs Responsible for Increased Prices of Goods - Report
AQ
04:05aMEDIOS AG : Jefferies initiates coverage on Medios share with 'Hold' and price target ?41.00
EQ
04:05aMOUNTAIN ALLIANCE : realizes successful partial exit as part of Exasol AG's IPO
EQ
04:05aALSO : Cloud Marketplace to offer solutions for internet identity, authentication and encryption from global market leader DigiCert
EQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1NETEASE, INC., : NETEASE : Reports First Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
2MIKRON HOLDING AG : Mikron aligns capacity and structures to changed market circumstances
3MODERNA, INC. : THE LAW OFFICES OF FRANK R. CRUZ : Announces Investigation on Behalf of Moderna, Inc. Investor..
4THIN FILM ELECTRONICS ASA : THIN FILM ELECTRONICS : Thinfilm's Financial Report - First Quarter 2020
5GOLD : Stocks adrift as vaccine rally falters; gold and bonds rise

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group